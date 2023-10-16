OnePlus Open: The “Open for Everything” launch event will be on October 19

Confirmation finally arrives from OnePlus for the launch of its first foldable flagship phone, OnePlus Open, which will take place in Mumbai next October 19th.

OnePlus Open is the first OnePlus folding smartphone that we have learned about thanks to the various rumors of recent weeks.

“Open” it represents not only its new foldable shape, but also the company’s opening up to new opportunities. Con il claim “Open for Everything”OnePlus embraces every possibility, continuing to explore new avenues and seek innovations in the smartphone market while keeping an open mind.

Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, said:

“OpenPlus Open is the smartphone everyone wants, destined to break the compromise between display technology, imaging performance and weight, becoming the status quo of current foldables. OnePlus Open redefines the concept of a foldable smartphone thanks to its elegant, light and thin design, an imperceptible screen fold, unprecedented imaging performance and efficient premium quality software. Inheriting the fast and fluid experience typical of OnePlus, the new device will offer flagship-level performance, overcoming the limits of current foldable smartphones and taking the industry standard to a higher level.”

How to follow the event and win a One Plus Open

It will be possible to follow the live broadcast on the official website and on One Plus social channels. Furthermore, for the launch there will be various opportunities for users including discounts and the chance to win a One Plus Open.

It will be enough sign up on the official page for a chance to win One Plus Open or one of the other products up for grabs (they will be unlocked in stages, more prizes if there are more people registered). Furthermore, by leaving a deposit of €99 it will be possible to purchase it with a discount of €430.

