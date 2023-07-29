An overview of the new tablets

Samsung today unveiled its latest tablet series at the Unpacked event in Seoul: the Galaxy Tab S9 series. This includes three models: the Galaxy Tab S9, the Galaxy Tab S9+ and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The tablets set new standards for displays and performance and offer expanded possibilities for creativity and entertainment.

In a nutshell: The Galaxy Tab S9 series features Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays combined with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra impresses with a 14.6-inch display, HDR10+ video technology and a dynamic refresh rate of 60 to 120 Hz. The tablets therefore offer great image quality and a fast response time. Thanks to Eye Comfort, eye strain is reduced and films can be viewed in the optimal 16:10 format.

Samsung presents the new Galaxy Tab S9 series with three models: Tab S9, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra. The tablets offer impressive displays and optimized performance, ideal for entertainment and creative projects. The series includes the newly waterproof S Pen, improved apps for creative drawing and video editing, and integration with other Galaxy devices.

Multimedia masterpieces and impressive sound

The Galaxy Tab S9 series offers an audio experience with 20% larger quad speakers and Dolby Atmos immersive sound. Vision Booster technology adjusts the display to bright light conditions for optimal outdoor viewing. The smart book cover allows the tablet to be positioned freely in portrait or landscape format.

The Galaxy Tab S9 models come with the S Pen, which is now dust and water resistant. The tablets support multi-window, pop-up view and DeX mode, which combines PC convenience with tablet mobility. New and improved apps like GoodNotes, LumaFusion and Clip Studio Paint open up creative possibilities.

Sustainability and integration into the Galaxy ecosystem

The Galaxy Tab S9 Series is made from recycled materials and comes in an eco-friendly packaging box. It integrates seamlessly into the Galaxy ecosystem and offers features like Multi Control to make it easier to connect with other Galaxy devices.

Prices, availability and pre-order promotion

ModellFarbenSpeicherUVPGalaxy Tab S9 WiFiGraphite, Beige8+128GBEUR 899.00Galaxy Tab S9 WiFi 256GBGraphite, Beige12+256GBEUR 1,019.00Galaxy Tab S9 5GGraphite, Beige8+128GBEUR 1,049.00Galaxy Tab S9 5G 256GBGraphite, Beige12+256GBEUR 1,169.00Galaxy Tab S9+ WiFiGraphite, Beige12+256GBEUR 1,119.00Galaxy Tab S9+ WiFi 512GBGraphite, Beige12+512GBEUR 1,239.00Galaxy Tab S9+ 5GGraphite, Beige12+256GBEUR 1,269.00Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G 512GBGraphite, Beige12+512GBEUR 1,389.00Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra WiFiGraphite, Beige12+256GBEUR 1,339.00Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra WiFi 512GBGraphite, Beige12+512GBEUR 1,459.00Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra WiFi 1TBGraphite, Beige16+1TBEUR 1,759.00Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5GGraphite, Beige12+256GBEUR 1,489.00Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G 512GBGraphite, Beige12+512GBEUR 1,609.00Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G 1TB Graphite, Beige16 +1TBEUR 1,909.00

The Galaxy Tab S9 series will be available in Austria from August 11th. Customers who pre-order from 07/26/2023 to 08/10/2023 will receive double storage space and a free Book Cover Keyboard. In addition, Samsung Care+ offers a support service for accidental damage and repairs, which is included free of charge for one year with the purchase of the tablet (excluding theft protection).

recommendations for you

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

