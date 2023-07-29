Fondue for all tastes – Panelaterapia

It got a little cold and we already thought about fondue, sweet or salty, everyone counts the seconds to put this delight on the table! 😍🧀

The magic of this creamy delight is that it doesn’t matter if it’s melted cheese or chocolate, what really matters is the gastronomic experience of sitting down, diving in and sharing a delicious dish with our loved ones around a table, so no more small talk and lets go to what matters!

Cheese Fondue recipe

Making a cheese fondue is easier than you might think and I will show you here with a simple and delicious recipe how to prepare this warm and tasty dish:

Salted Fondue Ingredients:

400g grated Swiss Emmentaler cheese, but any other mild cheese can be used 400g grated gruyère cheese 1 clove of garlic, halved 1 and 1/2 cups dry white wine 1 tablespoon cornstarch, better known as cornstarch 1 tablespoon of lemon juice 1 pinch of nutmeg (but this is optional) Black pepper to taste Diced bread to accompany

Way of doing:

Start by rubbing the garlic into the sides and bottom of the fondue pot to add a bit of flavor to the preparation. Then place the fondue pot on the stove and pour in the white wine. Bring to a boil over medium heat and bring to a boil.

Gradually add the grated cheese to the pan stirring well with a wooden spoon, but be careful, make figure 8 movements so that the cheese melts evenly.

Then dissolve the cornstarch in the lemon juice and add to the cheese mixture in the pan. This will help give the fondue a creamy texture.

Add the nutmeg (if using) and black pepper to taste, mix well until you get a smooth and homogeneous cream. Finally, just transfer the pan to the réchaud (that fondue stove) and keep it on low heat to serve.

Cut the bread into cubes and serve with the warm fondue.

Additional Tips:

If the fondue is too thick, add a little more white wine to adjust the consistency, but don’t add too much as the alcohol will take time to evaporate. To accompany the fondue, you can also offer other items such as boiled broccoli, boiled potatoes or even sausages. Stir the mixture from time to time during consumption to prevent the cheese from sticking to the bottom.

But what would salty be like if there wasn’t sweet to contrast, so now let’s sweeten the post.

Chocolate Fondue

The process is the same so get ready because chocolate fondue, in addition to being easy to make, is delicious and also a great option for desserts or special moments. Here is a simple recipe for you to make your own:

Sweet Fondue Ingredients:

200g semisweet or milk chocolate (chopped or in chips) 1 cup fresh cream 1 tablespoon unsalted butter Fresh fruit (strawberries, grapes, bananas, kiwi, etc.) and marshmallows to go with it

Instructions:

Chop the chocolate into small pieces or use the chocolate chips, as this facilitates faster melting. In a small saucepan, heat the cream over low heat until it starts to boil. But be careful, don’t let it boil completely, just until it starts bubbling around the edges of the pan. Remove the pan from the heat and add the chopped chocolate or chocolate chips. Stir well until all the chocolate is completely melted and the mixture is smooth. Add the unsalted butter and continue stirring until the butter is fully incorporated into the chocolate, as this will help to add shine and smoothness to the mixture. Pour the chocolate fondue into a dessert fondue pot or chocolate fondue container. Place the fondue pot over the réchaud and keep it on a low heat so that the chocolate is always warm and creamy. Cut the fruit into pieces and place on the table in small plates, along with the marshmallows. Now just stick the fruits and marshmallows with the fondue fork, dip them in the delicious melted chocolate and taste this wonder!

Suggestions:

If you prefer a sweeter chocolate fondue, you can add a little sugar, condensed milk or honey during the chocolate melting process. If the chocolate mixture is too thick, you can add a little more cream to adjust the consistency. To give it a special touch, you can also add nuts, chestnuts or sprinkles to the melted chocolate before dipping the fruits.

And look if this is not a democratic thing, because you can enjoy fondue anywhere, from those “fancy” restaurants, with candles and a romantic atmosphere, even at home meetings with the crowd, chatting away and enjoying the all-you-can-eat meal cheeses and chocolates. It’s success for sure!

As I said above, fondue is an experience, a gastronomic journey that warms the stomach and soul. If you’re more “light” try this recipe, if you can’t afford to spend a lot I also have a tip so let’s take advantage of this Brazilian passion, gather the gang and have fun with the fondue.

Ah, just a warning: hold the diet there, because in this game we totally and completely lose track, and it’s okay! If you do, tag me and tell me how you do it and your experiences with this deliciousness!

