Zhang Binbin and Wu Qian’s “Three Points of the Wild” members’ final word-of-mouth popularity Double Harvest counterattacks the hot urban drama in early summer-Qianlong.com China Capital.com

Source title: Zhang Binbin and Wu Qian’s “Three Points of the Wild” members’ final word-of-mouth popularity Double Harvest counterattacks the hot urban drama in early summer

Today, it is produced by Micheng Studio under Huacekton, directed by Huang Tianren, starring Zhang Binbin and Wu Qian, Huang Zien, Xia Ruoyan, Li Liqun, Li Yixiao, Zhang Xilin, Liu Weiting, Zhao Heng, Shi Qingyan, Wang Zhengrui, Cui Liya, Sun The urban love drama “Three Points Wild” starring Yu Fan and others will come to an end on Tencent Video. In the plot preview of tonight’s finale, the satellite was successfully launched, and Xu Yanshi (played by Zhang Binbin) made a sweet proposal to Xiang Yuan (played by Wu Qian) in the live broadcast of the much-anticipated live broadcast. The two finally entered the marriage hall and started a happy life . “Three Points of the Wild” ended successfully with super-high popularity and attention through the unique story of growth-style love and passionate dream-chasing. , Popular word of mouth continues to be hot. “Time is omnipotent” establishes a multi-dimensional leader in topical data The anti-routine Xiyu painting style won the hot style in early summer Since its broadcast, the popularity of “Three Points Wild” has continued to rise, and the data has been overwhelming. So far, not only has it become the fastest-selling TV drama series on Tencent Video since 2023 on the 9th day since its launch, it has successfully entered the must-watch club of Tencent Video, and the number of barrage interactions has exceeded 20 million. Riguan continued to top the paid best-selling list in the station during the broadcast period. And won the top 1 in the influence list of Weibo drama series, the reading volume of the main topic of Weibo exceeded 2.51 billion, and the playback volume of the main topic of Douyin exceeded 3.56 billion. Tavin and other data list Top1. At the same time, after broadcasting for 24 days, Xiaohongshu’s notes increased by 13,000+ articles, and the number of reading exposures exceeded 200 million, with a single-day increase of >10 million. There were 17 popular articles with thousands of likes, 460+ popular articles with thousands of likes, and a single article with a maximum of 102,000 likes . Not only in China, but the overseas broadcast of the show has achieved remarkable results. It has been broadcast for 5 days and has gathered WeTV in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and Brazil, ranking first in popularity. Although it was broadcast by airborne, “Almighty Time” successfully made the audience go crazy, and the popularity exploded. It effectively exported the cultural and technological charm contained in the love stories of Chinese cities to overseas, and sparked intense discussions. In terms of word-of-mouth, the play, with its contrasting and cute double-strong character design, sweet wild Xiyu’s drama style, and differentiated emotional models, has been a dark horse all the way to the top in the content market, and has won the awards of Wen Wei Po, Tonight News, and Peninsula Metropolis Daily. Wait for authoritative media to post articles and like them. Among them, Wen Wei Po highly praised the “sense of power” in this play, which achieved a spiritual resonance with the audience through the step-by-step value discussion, and also drove a new trend in the creation of urban love themes.” At the same time, industry media such as Film and TV, De Tawen, and New Drama Observation also expressed unanimous praise for the series. Film and Television Du Tong said, “The realistic expression of “Three Points” can soothe the tense nerves of the audience, and also Help people appreciate emotions and life seriously.” “Three Points of the Wild” has fully blossomed from data to word-of-mouth, which proves that the series has withstood the market test and audience evaluation with its solid texture, and has firmly ranked among the hottest urban love-themed dramas in the early summer of 2023. It is worth mentioning that, on the basis of respecting the essence of the original work and realizing effective adaptation, "Three Points of the Wild" is people-oriented, and depicts a wonderful and vivid group portrait of characters. Xu Yanshi has full marks for talent. Although she was caught in adversity in the workplace, she did not forget to stick to her original intention and finally succeeded in contributing her own strength to the launch of the Beidou satellite; Managers have assumed their own responsibilities. Not only that, the series also has a three-dimensional portrayal of supporting characters, such as the caring and delicate Gao Leng (played by Huang Zien), the independent and sassy Chen Shu (played by Xia Ruoyan), the king who favors his grandson Situ Mingming (played by Li Liqun), black-cut white durian Jing Liqin (played by Li Yixiao) and Li Yongbiao (played by Zhang Xilin), the “Peace Dove” contestant who rescued the field, present scenes of miniatures of modern urban groups, which makes the story more exciting and layered. The series is created through a real pyrotechnic atmosphere, vividly showing the audience a vibrant and energetic urban group portrait scroll, using warm and relaxed brushwork, effectively deepening the resonance connection between the series and the public. With the deepening of the story, the dark line of the plot of “Three Points of the Wild” also incorporates the development process of the country’s Beidou, and deeply integrates the reality of the navigation industry into the main plot line, which not only shows the passionate ambition and the sweet healing of love, but also Affirmed the young people represented by Xu Yanshi and Xiang Yuan, in the process of fearlessly pursuing their ideals in their hearts, they have worked hard, supported each other’s spirit of belief and spread positive energy. The play uses this group of brave and struggling young people as the communication carrier, presenting the spirit of contemporary young people who are confident, straightforward, and responsible, and infecting every dreamer with ideals and firm steps with the dream-seeking power unique to this era People, played a song of “three-point wild, seven-point positive” song of the era of realism. The story begins with love but is not limited to love. With the spirit of daring to work hard and going all out to pursue dreams, the series not only successfully broadens the boundaries of urban love-themed dramas, but also adds thickness and texture to the story, conveying positive and optimistic Upward attitude towards life. "Three Points Wild" is about to usher in the finale of members tonight. Do you want to be a witness of the consummation of love in "Shixiang Almighty"? Today at 18:00, lock on Tencent Video, see you soon.

