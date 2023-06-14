“Beijing-Mongolia Cooperative Political Assistance” Beijing State-owned Assets System Helps Inner Mongolia Rural Revitalization Work Symposium Held by Zhang Yankun Speech-News Center-Inner Mongolia News

News from this website (Bai Dan, reporter from Inner Mongolia Daily Social Media)On June 12, the Symposium on “Beijing-Mongolian Cooperative Political Assistance” Beijing State-owned Assets System Helping Inner Mongolia Rural Revitalization Work was held in Hohhot.

Zhang Yankun, chairman of the CPPCC Autonomous Region, attended and delivered a speech. Yang Jin, Vice Chairman of the Autonomous Region, Luo Zhihu, Vice Chairman of the Political Consultative Conference of the Autonomous Region, Zeng Jin, Director of the Beijing Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, and other comrades attended. The comrades in charge of the Beijing Municipal Support and Cooperation Office and 9 enterprises managed by the city, and the comrades in charge of the CPPCC organs and relevant departments and bureaus of the autonomous region participated in the symposium.

The meeting held that the symposium held by the CPPCC in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region fully reflected the great importance attached by the Beijing-Mongolia Autonomous Region Party Committee and the government to the “Beijing-Mongolian Cooperative Political Assistance” and their strong support for the “Six Doubling Plans”, which will surely be powerful Promote the comprehensive deepening of pragmatic cooperation between Beijing and Mongolia to achieve high-level complementarity and mutual benefit.

The meeting reached a cooperation consensus on helping rural revitalization, strengthening industrial cooperation, and strengthening scientific and technological innovation cooperation. The Beijing State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and the Autonomous Region State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement.

