The reason why you still often have colds even though you have taken flu medicine

The last few weeks the weather has been unfriendly, sometimes it rains heavily accompanied by wind and thunder, but other days it can be scorching hot without the slightest cloud. It is at times like these that the body’s immunity needs to be further enhanced.

As a woman who is busy with daily tasks, I often face health challenges that interfere with my productivity. One of the problems that confuses me is the frequent colds that occur even though I have often taken cold medicine. So in this article, I want to explore some of the possible reasons why my cold keeps recurring and how we can deal with it.

1. Drug Resistance:

One of the reasons why colds keep recurring even after taking cold medicine is resistance to the drug. Our bodies have an extraordinary ability to adapt to foreign substances, including drugs. If we overuse the same cold medicine, our body may become less responsive to the drug’s ingredients. It is important to consult a doctor or pharmacist to get drug recommendations that are more suitable for our body conditions.

2. Different Viruses:

Did you know that colds are caused by viruses, and there are many different types of viruses that can cause colds? If you constantly have colds caused by different viruses, the cold medicines you take may not be effective against all of them. Therefore, it is important to understand that cold medicines do not treat all types of colds, especially if the causes of our colds are varied.

3. Other Causes:

Besides viruses, there are many other factors that can cause recurrent colds. One of them is allergies. Allergies to pollen, dust, pet dander, or certain chemicals can cause persistent allergic cold symptoms. Medical conditions such as chronic sinusitis, nasal polyps, or immune system disorders can also cause recurring colds. If we suspect that there are other factors underlying our recurring colds, it is highly recommended to consult a doctor for a proper diagnosis.

4. Prevention and Treatment:

Apart from taking cold medicine, there are several prevention and treatment steps we can take to deal with recurring colds. First, maintaining personal hygiene by washing your hands regularly can help reduce your risk of catching the viruses that cause colds. Avoiding contact with people who have a cold is also important. Maintaining the body’s immunity with a healthy diet, exercise, adequate sleep, and reducing stress can also help reduce the risk of recurring colds.

When Nasal Congestion Caused by Allergies

Allergies are an exaggerated response of the body’s immune system to substances that are actually harmless, such as pollen, dust, pet dander, or certain chemicals. Symptoms of allergies that are similar to the flu include nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, and itchy nose. In fact, allergies can trigger inflammation in the respiratory tract and cause recurring colds that don’t respond well to common cold medications.

If a cold or flu doesn’t go away even after taking medication, it’s likely that the cause is an allergy. So, it is very important for us to be able to recognize what are the allergy triggers that cause cold symptoms. This can be done through an allergy test performed by a doctor. In addition, try to avoid factors that can be triggers. Start by cleaning the house regularly and make sure there is enough air circulation in the room.

By understanding the causes and how to manage allergies, at the same time we will also help reduce the symptoms of colds that often recur. So, if you experience repeated symptoms of nasal congestion, sneezing and runny nose, especially if it occurs due to various allergic factors such as dust and animal hair, chances are it is an allergy. Always have allergy medication handy so you can use it whenever symptoms start to attack.