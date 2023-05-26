Government inaugurates road works that benefit some 80,000 compatriots from San Pedro and Caaguazú

Several communities of San Pedro and Caaguazú improved their physical connectivity with the asphalt works of 42 km of rural roads, whose road works were inaugurated this Friday by the National Government, benefiting 80,000 compatriots directly and indirectly.

These enabled works will allow thousands of families to be connected to the main road network, favoring their productions. The event took place in Capiibary, with the presence of President Mario Abdo Benítez, the Minister of MOPC, local and departmental authorities.

This is the “International Public Tender for asphalt-type paving in various sections of rural areas in two departments-Group 2”, ID 366.412. Said package is divided into 3 lots, of which the first two correspond to San Pedro and the third to Caaguazú.