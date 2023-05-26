Defining weekend! Bundesliga and Premier League come to an end

In Germany there is a notice at the entire entrance to the country that says: “Champion wanted”. The Bundesliga reaches its final date, number 34, and the nation is waiting to know who will be the new champion between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmundsecond and first in the standings, respectively,

After the setback suffered by Thomas Tuchel’s team, those led by coach Edin Terziç will seek to snatch Bayern’s record for the most consecutive league wins, where the advantage and the field are in their favor. With a win, Borussia Dortmund will return to the local league title after 11 years without it.

For its part, Bayern Munich, which is two points behind Dortmund, will have the difficult task of visiting Cologne, a team that is in the middle of the table and that only hopes for a victory to end the Bundesliga in a better way, after of having several setbacks throughout the season.

How will the last date of the Bundesliga be played?

All matches will take place at 8:30 in the morning as follows:

– Bochum vs. Leverkusen

– Dortmund vs. Mainz

– Union Berlin vs. Werder Bremen

– Colonia vs. Bayern

– Wolfsburg vs. hertha berlin

– Leipzig vs. Schalke 04

– Frankfurt vs. Freiburg

– Monchengladbach vs. Augsburgo

– Stuttgart vs. Hoffenheim

Apart from the Bundesliga, the Premier League comes to an end

The most followed soccer league in the world already has almost everything defined on its last date, number 38, where Manchester City has already emerged as the champion. In addition, the clubs that will play the Champions League and the Europa League on behalf of England are already known, where all that remains is to know what will happen with access to the Conference League.

In addition to the above, the teams that are fighting for relegation in the Premier League will have their final date. There is no margin for error for Leeds, Leicester and Everton, who will play the only place left to avoid relegation.

This is how the last date of the Premier League will be played:

– Aston Villa vs. Brighton

– Everton vs. Bournemouth

– Leeds vs. Tottenham

– Brentford vs. Man. City

– Manchester United vs. Fulham

– Chelsea vs. Newcastle

– Leicester City vs. West Ham

– Arsenal vs. Wolves

– Southampton vs. Liverpool

– Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest

