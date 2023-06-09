MEGAHERZ – Release first single “Alles arseholes” from the new album

MEGAHERZ release new album In Teufels Namen for August 11th, 2023 via Napalm Records, first single “Alles arseholes” with official music video will be released today.



MEGAHERZ, co-founders of Neue Deutsche Härte, today announce their new album In Teufels Namen, out August 11th, 2023 via Napalm Records! During their thirty-year career, the band has undoubtedly become one of the most important and defining bands in the genre. The quintet has already proven how strong and lively the big heart beats with powerful albums such as Kopfschuss, Götterdämmerung and Zombieland, but above all with their celebrated last masterpiece Komet, which entered the German album charts at #7.

Now they are continuing their success story with In Teufels Namen and continue to stand for what MEGAHERZ has stood for from the beginning: hard tones and honest words. They relentlessly hold up a mirror to society, but don’t dare to face their own feelings either. Unrelenting, polarizing, emotional. All of this is embodied in the first single “Alles arseholes”, which impresses with brutal guitar riffs, catchy synth melodies, electronic beats and strong lyrics that criticize the worst in society in the best MEGAHERZ manner. The gripping track is accompanied by the captivating, dark music video, which underlines the expressive message.

MEGAHERZ about “Everything assholes”:

“Today we proudly present the first single from our new album. ‘Assholes’ is a hard-hitting expression of our frustration and anger at the hypocrites and manipulators of this world. Let yourself be carried away by the aggression and penetrating power of ‘Everything Assholes’ and scream your frustration off your soul together with us!”

Watch the official music video for “Everything Assholes” here:

Uncompromising, critical, sincere – the new album of the Neue Deutsche Härte legends!

The new album starts straight away with the gripping title track “In Teufels Namen”. It combines a typical MEGAHERZ riff with an epochal chorus, in which all sins and own mistakes are dealt with in a tough manner and clearly sets the direction – without much talk, the finger is put directly into the wound. “Der König Der Dummen” is one of the heaviest songs on the album and unadornedly comments on conspiracy theorists and aluminum hat wearers, while “Everything Arseholes” stops at no one. In addition to synth melodies, electronic influences and strong lyrics, a new punk attitude enriches the album, which can also be heard on the track “Engelssicht”. The latter develops by far the highest hit potential and thematically follows classics such as “Jagdzeit” and the legendary hit “Miststück”. The album is rounded off by calmer and more emotional tones in the songs “Can you see the sky” and “On the way to the sun”, which, despite the ballad-like mood, are bursting with power. In Teufel’s name there is undoubtedly a clenched fist, which makes it clear that MEGAHERZ still have a powerful say even after three decades when it comes to making their mark on the scene!

MEGAHERZ about their new album:

“We’re happy to finally release our latest work In Teufel’s Name and it’s going to hit you with full force! In Teufel’s Name is an album steeped in dark themes and strong emotions. We delved deep into the abysses of human nature and the result are songs that powerfully and uncompromisingly unleash an energy that will sweep you away.”



Tracklist In Devil’s Name:

In the devil’s name

Rabenherz

English face

free spirit

can you see the sky

The King of the Stupid

amnesia

All assholes

misanthrope

I hate (epilogue)

On the way to the sun

Don’t miss MEGAHERZ on their autumn co-headlining tour with COMBICHRIST!

20.09.23 DE – Frankfurt / Batschkapp

09/21/23 DE – Nuremberg / Hirsch

09/22/23 AT – Vienna / Scene

23.09.23 DE – Leipzig / Hellraiser

24.09.23 CZ – Prague / Futurum

25.09.23 HU – Budapest / Barba Negra

27.09.23 PL – Krakow / Square

28.09.23 DE – Berlin / Hole44

09/29/23 DE – Hamburg / market hall

30.09.23 DE – Osnabrück / Rosenhof

01.10.23 DE – Oberhausen / Turbinenhalle 2

02.10.23 NL – Hertogenbosch / Willem Twee Poppodium

06.10.23 FR – Wasquehal / The Black Lab

07.10.23 FR – Nantes / Ferraileur

08.10.23 FR – Toulouse / Le Rex

10.10.23 ES – Barcelona / Salamander

11.10.23 ES – Madrid / Mon

12.10.23 FR – Lyon / Ninkasi Kao

10/13/23 CH – Zurich / Complex 457

14.10.23 DE – Munich / Tonhalle

MEGAHEART are:

Lex – Vocals

X-ti – Guitars & Samples

Chris – Guitar

Wenz – Bass

Maxx – Drums

Band-Links:

The post MEGAHERZ – release first single “Alles arseholes” from the new album appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

