Pirelli postpones the meeting for the Golden Power node

The board of Pirelli decided to postpone the shareholders’ meeting for the approval of the 2022 financial statements to 29 June due to the pending proceeding relating to the Italian government’s assessments of the new shareholders’ agreement between Sinochem e Camfin according to the Golden Power regulation. This is what we read in a note from the company. The notification by the Chinese shareholders was made on March 6th.

The board also approved the final 2022 results and proposed the distribution of a dividend of €0.218 per share which, if approved, will be paid on 26 July next. The total dividend of 218 million euros.

Title today Pirelli on the Stock Exchange lost more than 4% and many operators think that Chinese shareholders are on the way out.