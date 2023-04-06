Home Business Pirelli postpones the meeting for the Golden Power node
Business

Pirelli postpones the meeting for the Golden Power node

by admin
Pirelli postpones the meeting for the Golden Power node

Pirelli postpones the meeting for the Golden Power node

The board of Pirelli decided to postpone the shareholders’ meeting for the approval of the 2022 financial statements to 29 June due to the pending proceeding relating to the Italian government’s assessments of the new shareholders’ agreement between Sinochem e Camfin according to the Golden Power regulation. This is what we read in a note from the company. The notification by the Chinese shareholders was made on March 6th.

The board also approved the final 2022 results and proposed the distribution of a dividend of €0.218 per share which, if approved, will be paid on 26 July next. The total dividend of 218 million euros.

Title today Pirelli on the Stock Exchange lost more than 4% and many operators think that Chinese shareholders are on the way out.

See also  Resolution 46 of 02/01/2023 - Authorization to the Government Mayors to intervene in the deed of cancellation of the guarantee on the properties provided in the interest of (...) registered in favor of the Most Excellent Chamber pursuant to Delegated Decree 25 April 2014 n.63 and subsequent amendments and opinion in favor of the return of the bank guarantee

You may also like

France – Macron and von der Leyen visit...

Spectrum stagflation shakes the stock exchanges that close...

Amazon plans to reduce stock awards for employees...

Hydrogen, 75 million to Sardinia for three plants...

In March, the global manufacturing PMI fell month-on-month,...

Heat pump: Energy consultants now expect falling prices...

Shopping carts emptied, savings are affected by shopping....

Hot Spots – China announces ‘firm’ response after...

Resolution 18 of 03/27/2023 – Amnesty of expenditure...

Hang Seng Technology led the decline in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy