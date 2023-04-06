Fiorentina wins the ninth game in a row, mortgaging qualification for the final of The ninth victory in a row is not the most glittering, but certainly the most intriguing because it opens the doors to the Coppa Italia final for Fiorentina, a goal that has been missing since 2014 with Montella on the bench and the Della Valle brothers at the helm of the company. It ends 2-0 as in the championship, under the sign of Arturone Cabral, a former mysterious object and now the protégé of the four thousand fans who invade Zini: the Brazilian breaks the balance in the middle of a first half dominated by the Viola and in the second half, at the moment of greater suffering, earns the penalty (with expulsion of Aiwu), which Nico Gonzalez transforms into the net of tranquility.

La Cremonese doesn't put up much resistance: she has a good reaction after the interval but is too fragile and rambling. Fiorentina wastes too much in the first half, but knows how to suffer thanks to a defense that has become waterproof, with only one goal conceded in the last six games. The final is around the corner. And Cabral enjoys the moment: 13 goals in the season, two for Cremonese, the first in the Italian Cup. For once Ballardini surprises more than the Italian who, compared to forecasts, allows Bonaventura to catch his breath by choosing Barak. Cremo renounces Sernicola, Galdames and prefers Ciofani to Dessers and relies on Sarr, Cup goalkeeper. The result isn't much. Fiorentina were quick to get into the match and only once, at 0-0, did they risk something: Tsadjout's treacherous diagonal grazed the post.