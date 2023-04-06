Engadget

In order to improve the experience of people with disabilities on the PlayStation console, Sony has updated the PlayStation Store to add an accessibility tab to the games in it. Users only need to press the triangle key when viewing the game to see whether the work has alternate colors, screen readers, and other features that meet the needs of obstacle group play. These tags will appear in the store starting this week, and they will initially cover well-known PS5 and PS4 works such as “The Last of Us”, “God of War”, and “Spider-Man”, but Sony is also working with “a large number of developers” to Expand the scope of adaptation. However, it should be noted that this feature is only available on the PS5 platform for the time being.

Almost a year ago, Microsoft introduced a similar feature to Xbox players, and now Sony can follow up, which is really good news for players. With the development of barrier-free controllers, the appeal of PlayStation to people with disabilities should be further improved in the future.