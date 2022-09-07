Heavy.com Tech Shopping

By now, most Apple enthusiasts know the tricks of the product launch. A new flagship phone means improvements in everything but durability, which is why case lovers like me always find the best iPhone 14 cases of all styles. The iPhone 14 may be somewhat better than the iPhone 14 Pro, but it’s still well worth the protection from drops and scratches.

1. Editors’ Choice: Spigen Tough Armor Mag Case Pros: Slim and durable, MagSafe compatible Built-in stand Cons: Limited color options Could be firmer Bezel could be bigger

The Spigen Tough Armor Mag Case is an all-around case that offers protection and portability with a few extra boot features. For starters, it offers great protection in a relatively slim bumper frame package.

As for extra features, this case has a media viewing stand on the back panel. It also works with MagSage accessories, which means charging is more efficient with the case than without it. It’s hard to find a case that offers both, which is why I think the Spigen Tough Armor Mag is one of the best iPhone 14 cases.

It’s also one of my favorite cases for the larger, more expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max.

2. Poetic Revolution Case Pros: Built-in screen protector Built-in kickstand Military-grade drop tested Cons: Limited color options Not compatible with MagSafe Bulky design

The Poetic Revolution case is protective, affordable, and functional, making it one of the most comprehensive iPhone 14 cases in its weight class. Not only does it have a built-in media stand and screen protector, but its materials meet military-grade drop-test standards. So it protects your phone while adding utility.

As for its downsides, the color of this case is disappointing. It also doesn’t work with MagSafe accessories, but works with normal wireless charging. That said, these shortcomings are easy to overlook, which is why this case is also featured in my roundup of the best iPhone 14 Plus cases.

3. Apple MagSafe Clear Case Pros: Clear and Durable Responsive Button Covers MagSafe Compatible Cons: High Price Clear Case Discolors Over Time

If you want a case that showcases the bare beauty of your iPhone 14 without making it prone to scratches, the Apple MagSafe Clear Case is worth considering. Official Apple accessories tend to be expensive, but to be fair, Apple knows how to make a good accessory for their phone.

The case is fairly slim, but has a nice raised bezel on the front display to prevent drops. It also supports MagSafe accessories, and since that’s their technology, Apple has taken the market as well. If you haven’t learned about the benefits of MagSafe, there are plenty of reasons to give this new technology a chance.

4. Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Pros: Holds 3 Cards and Cash Folio Stand Compatible with Wireless Charging Multiple Color Options Cons: Not Compatible with MagSafe Limited Drop Protection Bulky Design

I don’t usually cite marketing materials for the products I’m reviewing, but I couldn’t resist sharing this tagline on Snakehive’s website: “If the retro leather wallet for the iPhone 14 was a celebrity, it would be George Clooney; by everyone admiration, and has aged very well.” That’s true. Instead of collecting scratches and dents, this case is made of top quality nubuck leather that creates a nice sheen when used.

Its drop protection can’t match a thermoplastic case, but its folio shape protects all sides of the phone from scratches. In addition, it holds three cards and cash on the inner cover. It is suitable for wireless charging over 20W, but is not compatible with MagSafe accessories. All in all, it’s one of the best iPhone 14 wallet cases I’ve come across.

5. Caseology Parallax Mag Case Pros: Slim and durable Grippy design MagSafe Compatible Cons: Limited color options Limited drop protection Bezels could be bigger

Do you think the iPhone 14 is too smooth? In part, that’s because stock iPhones are probably one of the easiest things to drop on the planet. The Caseology Parallax Mag Case makes up for this weakness with added grip and a beautiful geometric pattern on the TPU back panel.

It’s not the sturdiest case I’ve seen, but that’s to be expected from a hybrid mold designed to balance protection and portability. Inside the case is a magnetic ring to support MagSafe accessories and has responsive button covers. It’s one of the best iPhone 14 cases out there in my opinion and has been my go-to case many times in the past.

6. Case-Mate Soap Bubble MagSafe Case Pros: Slim and Durable, MagSafe Compatible Responsive Button Covers

The Case-Mate Soap Bubble MagSafe case is an interesting twist on the normal clear TPU case. Its clear plastic case has an iridescent swirl effect that lets your phone’s colorways pop beneath it, while also protecting your phone from scratches and scuffs. The case doesn’t have the large bezels you’d find on a proper protective case, but it has enough lip to protect your phone’s 6.1-inch display from being dropped face down. The Soap Bubble case also supports MagSafe accessories, which means you can also attach a wallet pocket or ring holder to the back of this case.

Do you really need an iPhone 14 case?

Not much has changed from one flagship phone version to another. Aside from incremental improvements in hardware and form factors, the iPhone has been an incredibly stable product throughout its 15-year history. The need for an aftermarket case has been around since its conception. So if you ask me if I really need an iPhone 14 case, let me ask you a question in return. Have you ever owned an iPhone?

If you have, then you already know that a protective case is the easiest and most cost-effective way to extend the life of your phone beyond its average lifespan of 2.5 years (as calculated by Everphone). Without a thin layer that protects against drops and scratches, your phone’s display and internal components are likely to be permanently damaged. Of course there are extended warranty programs like AppleCare+, but some cases are covered for less than a month.

That said, not all cases are created equal, which is why we’ve developed a specific set of criteria to determine the best iPhone 14 case for all users.

How We Picked the Best iPhone 14 Cases

Just because you’re trying to save on expensive repairs for your iPhone 14 doesn’t mean you should go for the cheapest case you can find online. Cheap cases are great, but price is only one of the four pillars I use to determine the best iPhone 14 cases. Generally, I look for a combination of price, protection, portability and mode, or what I call the 4Ps. This allows me to find the best cases in a variety of different styles.

Since protection and portability are designed to be inconsistent in most cases, it’s nearly impossible to get a case to peak across all four parameters. That’s why I look for cases in a wide range of designs to find the ideal balance between these four parameters.

For example, a slim case can outperform a defensive case if the price is stable. Conversely, a bulky defensive case can win over something sleeker and more portable if it looks good. I also award bonus points for useful add-ons like the stand, card slot, and MagSafe compatibility, so finding the absolute best case can be a daunting task.

In the end, the most important factor in finding a case is your personal preference. So as you go through my personal picks, keep in mind which parameters in the case are most important to you.