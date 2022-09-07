Home Health Smallpox of monkeys, first case recorded in the province of Lecce
Health

Smallpox of monkeys, first case recorded in the province of Lecce

by admin
Smallpox of monkeys, first case recorded in the province of Lecce

LECCE – On 9 June the first case of monkeypox in Puglia was ascertained at the regional reference center, Molecular Epidemiology and Public Health Laboratory of the Aouc of the Policlinico di Bari. Other sporadic episodes then followed one another in various provinces and now for the first time a case concerns precisely that of Lecce. It is a man who works in the entertainment world, about 45 years old, returning to the capital after a business trip. And precisely during this trip, to the north of Italy, he would have contracted the virus.

Fever and some slight abrasions on the skin led to a thorough investigation. The samples taken were analyzed in Bari and the report, from the last few hours, seems to indicate precisely the fact that he contracted the virus. The fever is not high and there was no need for hospitalization. The man is under observation in his apartment. There is no need for hospital treatment and there are no other people monitored, especially since he does not cohabit with anyone.

“Without creating unnecessary alarmism and without any fear”, declared the director of the Apulian health promotion department, Vito Montanaro, on the occasion of the first case ascertained in Puglia in early June – it is appropriate that all people with vesicular lesions, fever , swollen lymph nodes and other more non-specific symptoms or those who have been in close contact with an established or highly suspected case, contact your doctor who will assess whether it is necessary to carry out diagnostic investigations “. An advice that is always valid.

See also  "When the holidays return, the cases will increase" - Il Tempo

You may also like

Here is Apple Watch 8, focus on women’s...

Alcohol, cigar and dirty shirt: the photo that...

The secret to lowering cholesterol is (also) at...

Absurd what they found inside an egg carton:...

San Felice, you have been working at the...

10 Food-Medicine to prevent Cancer, here’s what to...

parties that want to abolish it- breaking latest...

Diagnosing the tumor with a blood test, the...

Medicine Test, student protests in front of universities...

Covid: 57 deaths, 17,574 cases. 10.7% Positive Rate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy