LECCE – On 9 June the first case of monkeypox in Puglia was ascertained at the regional reference center, Molecular Epidemiology and Public Health Laboratory of the Aouc of the Policlinico di Bari. Other sporadic episodes then followed one another in various provinces and now for the first time a case concerns precisely that of Lecce. It is a man who works in the entertainment world, about 45 years old, returning to the capital after a business trip. And precisely during this trip, to the north of Italy, he would have contracted the virus.

Fever and some slight abrasions on the skin led to a thorough investigation. The samples taken were analyzed in Bari and the report, from the last few hours, seems to indicate precisely the fact that he contracted the virus. The fever is not high and there was no need for hospitalization. The man is under observation in his apartment. There is no need for hospital treatment and there are no other people monitored, especially since he does not cohabit with anyone.

“Without creating unnecessary alarmism and without any fear”, declared the director of the Apulian health promotion department, Vito Montanaro, on the occasion of the first case ascertained in Puglia in early June – it is appropriate that all people with vesicular lesions, fever , swollen lymph nodes and other more non-specific symptoms or those who have been in close contact with an established or highly suspected case, contact your doctor who will assess whether it is necessary to carry out diagnostic investigations “. An advice that is always valid.