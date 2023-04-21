Bloody Los Angeles!Open world action-adventure game “Dead Island 2” is available today “Dead Island 2” – Bahamut

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios announced that the open world action-adventure game “Dead Island 2 (Dead Island 2)” will be officially launched today (21) on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Epic Games Store) platforms issued.

【Notice! The following videos contain restricted content such as violence or exposure, please do not watch if you are underage! 】

“Dead Island 2” is an open world action-adventure game, the story is set in Los Angeles (called HELL-A Los Angeles Hell in the game), and the player will play one of the six survivors: Amy (Amy), Bruno, Dani, Ryan, Carla and Jacob can develop their own personalities and special abilities using the all-new skill card system.

Los Angeles is quarantined due to the spread of a deadly virus, and only the immune killers can embark on their epic adventure. Players will meet crazy characters in the game and explore famous locations such as Beverly Hills, Venice Beach and Santa Monica to uncover the truth behind the epidemic and what happened to the immune killer.

The official said that thanks to the development team Dambuster’s “Fully Locational Evisceration System for Humanoids (FLESH)”, players will become more bloody in the process of dismembering zombies, allowing players to experience realistic zombie killing ;Combined with a large number of weapons, mods and skills that can be crafted and equipped in the game, players can realize the crazy ideas in their minds.

Plus, there are dozens of different types of zombies in the game, each with their own mutations, attacks, and “LA style.” Should players need to call for assistance, co-op mode (supporting up to three players simultaneously) will ensure players have a long stay in the City of Angels.

