Pitchdeck: Startup from Darmstadt brings 3D content to online shops

The DGG team consists, among others, of former Fraunhofer DGG scientists

It is surprising that many online shops will still be working with two-dimensional images in 2023. 3D images of products have clear advantages: they are more authentic, can prevent bad purchases, reduce return rates and can also be displayed at home in the apartment or directly on the body with AR technology: the new glasses, for example, are displayed digitally over the face; the desired sofa is displayed true to scale in the real environment on the smartphone screen.

But what’s the problem then? One is the effort to provide these 3D images for each platform, because applications for the Android smartphone, an iPhone, AR glasses or other 3D software require different amounts of data or formats. And this is where a startup from Darmstadt comes into play: DGG (short for “Darmstadt Graphics Group”) has developed the “RapidCompact” platform, which automates this process and outputs the correct 3D image for each supported platform. This should save the companies using it time and money and was therefore also able to score points with investors.

Four million euros for 3D startup DGG

In the current financing round, DGG raised four million euros. The lead investor of the round is the European VC IRIS. The existing investors RenderedVC, FTTF, 3VC and the business angels Charlie Songhurst and Chris Schagen also went along.

DGG is a Spinoff of the Fraunhofer Institute for Graphic Data Processing. The founding team includes the scientists Max Limper, Miguel Sousa, Julian-Alexander Neagu, Sebastian Wagner and Felix Limper. Customers include Adidas, the Otto Group, Shopify and Adobe, among others.

We have the pitch deck with which DGG completed the financing round of four million euros here exclusively for you.

