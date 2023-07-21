BSKB: More and more nursing home residents are dependent on social assistance

The German care system faces serious challenges, warns Alexander Schraml, chairman of the BKSB. The increasing costs for accommodation, energy, meals and high wage agreements are a burden on the facilities, according to “BR24”.

Many residents simply can no longer afford the nursing home

Some of these costs are passed on to the residents, but many of them can no longer afford it. As a result, more and more nursing home residents are dependent on welfare. According to the report, Helga Neugebauer, resident of a senior citizens’ facility in the Würzburg district, can only afford to stay because she sold her house. A quarter of the residents in their facility are already dependent on social assistance.

At the same time, the fees of the long-term care insurance funds have remained almost unchanged. Last year, the monthly home fees rose by 300 euros – the previous years by 100 euros each. That puts a strain on the residents, says Schraml.

Increase in long-term care insurance contributions unavoidable

According to “BR24”, the BKSB calls for better integration of nursing experts into the legislative process, which often happens too quickly. Experts hardly have time to analyze draft laws or make suggestions for improvement. Schraml complains that the current legislative process at federal level does not give experts the opportunity to contribute their knowledge and experience. As a result, social problems in care could not be adequately solved.

Schraml sees many problems: For example, there are far too strict regulations for the construction of nursing homes. Ultimately, however, the basic problem can only be solved if more money flows into the system. An increase in contributions to long-term care insurance is almost unavoidable in this context.