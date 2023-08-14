Plaintiff achieves partial success with lawsuit against AstraZeneca

“For all plaintiffs who have been vaccinated, it will of course be a long and rocky road,” explained Wiesbaden lawyer Joachim Caesar-Preller, who represents numerous suspected vaccinated persons but is not involved in the Bamberg trial: “We are dealing with two major opponents to do.” On the one hand, there are the pharmaceutical companies, which have “almost inexhaustible human and financial resources” at their disposal. And then the state, which largely exempted the manufacturers from liability. “You can say that as a person who has been injured by vaccination you are dealing with two Goliaths,” says Cäsar-Preller. Many lawyers are therefore trying – as in the AstraZeneca case – to prove that the manufacturers did not provide sufficient information.

