Why artificial intelligence can save lives

von Nicole Simon

14.08.2023, 13:51

6 Min.

In an interview, intensive care and emergency medicine specialist Christian Karagiannidis explains how artificial intelligence can save human lives – and what keeps us from using the new technology.

Prof. Karagiannidis, a few weeks ago it happened again: Artificial intelligence demonstrated its superiority. This time she spotted a heart attack better than a doctor. Studies like this are becoming more and more common. Does that bother you?

No not at all. It shows that we can do even better when it comes to patient care. And that’s what it’s all about, the patient. This is the core of our work, to which we urgently need to find our way back. And if there is something that increases my accuracy in diagnostics, then I would be ignorant if I didn’t use it.

Access to all STERN PLUS content and articles from the print magazine

Ad-free & can be canceled at any time

Already registered?

Login here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

