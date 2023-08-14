Greentech Solar: Freenet pushes energy transition with Priwatt balcony power plants

Mobile company makes in Greentech – or rather makes in balcony power plants in cooperation with the company Priwatt: According to PM, the Freenet energy marketing offshoot freenet Energy concludes a sales cooperation with Priwatt, a leading German provider of balcony power plants based in Leipzig.

Greentech from Freenet Energy: The Freenet Group, which has grown with mobile services, uses solar energy and balcony power plants with its subsidiary Freenet Energy and Priwatt. Photo Priwatt

The common goal of the cooperation is to further advance the energy transition in private households in Germany. The balcony power plants from Priwatt will also play an important role in the future, which are now available in the around 500 freenet shops for the first time in brick-and-mortar retail.

Balcony power plants in brick-and-mortar retail

“I am very pleased that we are now expanding our range of balcony power plants with the high-quality products from priwatt. The products are suitable for installation on balconies and roofs, but also for open spaces in the garden or on the facade,” explains Stephan Girke, Managing Director of freenet Energy GmbH.

Thanks to the partnership with freenet Energy, interested parties can now order a system tailored to their individual needs directly to their home in the freenet shops and in the freenet Energy online shop at freenet-energy.de/shop/balkonkraftwerk/.

Install a solar system according to the do-it-yourself principle

“Our goal is to make the private energy transition possible for everyone. Balcony power plants are installed according to the do-it-yourself principle. Good advice when selecting, installing and registering the system is therefore particularly important,” says Kay Theuer, Managing Director of priwatt GmbH.

With freenet Energy, you gain a strong and experienced partner in stationary trade and direct sales, who shares this goal and also supports the service concept. “Together we are now making balcony power plants accessible to an even broader target group,” says Theuer.

Greentech Freenet energy: Solar system with registration service

At the start of the cooperation, balcony power plant sets are available, each with two solar modules with or without brackets and a powerful micro-inverter for installation on the balcony, facade, roof or in your own garden.

All priwatt sets include a free digital registration service for registering the system with the authorities, which is unique in Germany.

PV from a single source: from initial on-site consultation to installation and registration of the solar system

Through this cooperation, priwatt and freenet Energy offer their customers advice on balcony power plants along the entire customer journey – from the initial on-site consultation to the registration of the system.

