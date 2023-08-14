Horoscope for Sunday August 13

Know what the stars have in store for you in love, money, and work, according to the signs of the zodiac. As usual, we share below today’s horoscope for each zodiac sign: ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO, VIRGO, LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS, PISCES.

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: they will claim a certain tenderness. It is what he has but does not express, if he is encouraged, he will be kind. Health: start a good diet. Surprise: the strong will be fragile.

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: demands in the relationship will be annoying. If you listen humbly, you will regain harmony. Health: every day much better. Surprise: a friend will reveal a secret.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: a friendship will cross the line that separates it from romance. Some discomfort will be fun. Health: an ailment will subside. Surprise: someone will be very bold.

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: if you are sensitive, you will take an observation from your partner as criticism. Relax, it’s with affection. Health: it is convenient to start gymnastics. Surprise: exaggerated praise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Love: you will become a slave to your words if you talk too much, your partner will remind you all the time. Health: lower salt intake. Surprise: a wrong will be resolved.

VIRGO (August 23-September 22)

Love: the relationship will improve express emotions. He will act tenderly and he will be rewarded. Health: a study will turn out well. Surprise: an old friend will appear.

LIBRA (September 23-October 22)

Love: nosy people will exceed the limits of the couple but will keep privacy safe. Health: avoid sweets in the diet. Surprise: unexpected appointment.

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21)

Love: in the relationship, the desire for control will be challenged. You will understand trust. Health: new therapy will be effective. Surprise: an attitude will be consolation.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21)

Love: they will make you notice that there are nice ways to ask for things; if you change, they will love you. Health: sit down to eat. Surprise: you will find a lost object.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 20)

Love: the couple passes and the risk of becoming boring will emerge strongly. To improvise. Health: allergies at the door. Surprise: exaggerated praise.

AQUARIUS (January 21-February 19)

Love: will attract someone who presumes to keep their distance. Romance is coming. Health: look for nutritious foods. Surprise: someone will be suspicious.

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: the elderly will enjoy intimate experiences. Young people will prefer meetings and relationships. Health: foot pain will end. Surprise: a friend will be unbearable.

IF YOU HAVE A BIRTHDAY TODAY YOU ARE A PERSON: CAPTIVATED BY THE BEAUTY AND HARMONY OF YOUR FAVORITE ARTISTIC ACTIVITY.

