Protest in Bijeljina due to murders in Gradačac | Info

Today, a peaceful protest “Stop violence against women” was held on the City Square in Bijeljina, which was organized by the “Lara” Foundation because of the triple murder in Gradačac.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

The protest was supported by many citizens who carried banners with the messages “Today in Gradačac. In which city tomorrow?”, “A bully has all the weapons”, “Stop femicide”, “Friends, speak out about violence because your voice might be someone’s salvation”. .

Ljubiša Petrović, mayor of Bijeljina, also supported the protest.

“Unfortunately, violence in the family has become an everyday thing. The first message to victims who suffer violence is to talk. A bully who raises a hand on a woman for the first time remains a bully for the rest of his life. Violence will never stop unless the victim walks away.” said Petrović.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

We remind you that citizens’ protests were also held in Sarajevo, Mostar and Zenica due to the murders that took place on Friday in Gradačac. In this way, the citizens want to point out the problem of femicide and the system that led to new violence against women and, ultimately, murder.

The murdered Nizama Hećimović, one of the victims, was buried today in Gradačac in the presence of many fellow citizens.



See description

“Stop violence against women”: A protest was held in Bijeljina, supported by Ljubiša Petrović (PHOTO)

Hide description

Source: Mondo – Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 12 1 / 12 Source: Mondo – Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 12 2 / 12 Source: Mondo – Slaven PetkovićNo. image: 12 3 / 12 AD Source: Mondo – Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 12 4 / 12 Source: Mondo – Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 12 5 / 12 Source: Mondo – Slaven PetkovićNo. image: 12 6 / 12 AD Source: Mondo – Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 12 7 / 12 Source: Mondo – Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 12 8 / 12 Source: Mondo – Slaven PetkovićNo. image: 12 9 / 12 AD Source: Mondo – Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 12 10 / 12 Source: Mondo – Slaven PetkovićNo. picture: 12 11 / 12 Source: Mondo – Slaven PetkovićNo. image: 12 12 / 12 AD

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

