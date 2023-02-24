Listen to the audio version of the article

The air traffic of the future will also be managed by Artificial Intelligence. The sector is moving rapidly in this direction starting from air traffic control (ATM) which, while not disregarding human intervention, is destined to be supported by increasingly intelligent and sophisticated technologies. The European Union has allocated 350 million euros for the Digital European Sky to be implemented by 2040 and has just selected 48 research and innovation projects under the…