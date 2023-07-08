Planes, the summer records with crazy prices: 30,000 euros for Oceania, 19,000 for Fiji

MILAN. The summer of crazy prices produces record after record. Sifting through the rates for air flights, the ranking of the most expensive flights in the world has popped up: in August, the cost of a plane ticket to the most remote places in the world can exceed 30 thousand euros, practically the price of a car of medium engine capacity or a garage in the city. This was stated by Codacons, which in the light of the phenomenon of expensive flights has carried out a study aimed at identifying which are currently the most expensive routes in the world starting from Italy.

Assuming that you embark at Fiumicino international airport to make a round trip in August, the most expensive ticket is the one for Port Vila airport, located in the Republic of Vanuatu in Oceania. Few dates are available, and if you leave on August 5th and return on August 26th, the fastest flight with 2 stopovers costs 16,090 euros. However, by changing the dates (August 20-26) and depending on the carrier and the connections chosen, the ticket price reaches a record 30,287 euros.

In second place in the ranking of the most expensive flights in the world is Apia, in the Samoa Islands in Polynesia: departing on August 14 and returning on August 20, you get to spend, again depending on the company chosen and the connections, up to 23,362 euros for a flight with two stopovers.

In third place we find the Fiji Islands, where a ticket from Fiumicino to Suva airport costs (departing on August 14th and returning on August 21st) 15,185 euros if you choose the fastest option (about 30 hours of flight each way), but can reach the figure of 19,490 euros. Guadalcanal, in the archipelago of the Solomon Islands, follows shortly after, with flight fares reaching 18,797 euros.

Up to €16,862 is needed to fly to Wellington (New Zealand), €15,902 to Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea) and €14,498 to Darwin (Australia).

In the ranking of golden destinations there is no shortage of places also popular with Italian holidaymakers such as Santiago de los Caballeros (Dominican Republic): 8,537 euros. Or George Town (Bahamas) to be reached for the modest sum of 10,357 euros.

The data are to be understood as maximum prices for a return flight in August. The survey was conducted on 5 and 6 July 2023 on the Skyscanner platform.

Below is the Codacons ranking of the most expensive flights in the world in August:

Port Vila (Vanuatu) 30,287 euro

Apia (island of Samoa) 23,362 euros

Suva (isole Fiji) 19,490 euros

Honiara (island of Guadalcanal) 18,797 euros

Wellington (New Zealand) 16,862 euros

Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea) 15,902 euros

Darwin (Australia) 14.498 euro

Lubumbashi (Congo) 12,198 euros

Sorong City (Indonesia) 11,328 euros

George Town (Bahamas) 10.357 euro

Lilongwe (Malawi) 10.261 euro

Old 9,806 euro

Wanxian (Cina) 8.881 euro

Bujumbura (Burundi) 8,686 euros

Koror (Palau) 8,590 euros

Santiago de los Caballeros (Dominican Republic) 8,537 euro

Bridgetown (Barbados) 8.439 euro

Saint Lucia 8,399 euros

Cap-Haitien (Haiti) 8.101 euro

