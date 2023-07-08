Eilen Jewel, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

He Huercasa Country Festival is celebrated on July 14 and 15 in Riaza (Segovia) with a sign that shines Jesse Daniel, The Sadies, The Sheepdogs, La Perra Blanca o Eileen Jewell.

Precisely, with the artist from Idaho who has just published “Get Behind The Wheel” (Signature Sounds, 23), we talked about the process, the delicate moments prior to the recording and even that other America that Lana del Rey draws.

First of all, I wanted to ask you about the last few years that you have been living. From what I’ve read and from the tone of the record, I think they haven’t been easy years.

True, they have been quite difficult. The chaos of the pandemic was a huge challenge. At the same time, my marriage fell apart and I lost many people important to me in quick succession, unrelated to Covid. So yeah, a lot of shaking and a lot of pain.

In “Get Behind The Wheel” that pain is manifested, but there is also hope. Is that the intention?

My intent was to give an honest portrait of where my heart has been lately, and the truth is, right in the midst of all the pain, there has been so much hope, joy, challenge, courage, growth… A heart that is always breaking down and at the same time also healing. That’s what he does, so I wanted to capture as much of that personal experience as possible.

It is understood then that you were inspired by what was happening around you…

I was mainly inspired by events in my life, but also, as usual for me, the American West gave me a lot of material to work with. I am still attracted to the images and the scarce aesthetics of these Western landscapes. I spend a lot of time thinking about the West.

Has the recording process been very different from previous occasions?

It was similar to my previous records in that the basic tracks were mostly done live, with bass, drums and guitars playing the songs simultaneously. I’ve never seen the point of recording everything separately if you can get a good sound out of that old fashioned way of playing instruments together. This album was different from the others in that, after I had the basic tracks, I took the work to Will Kimbrough’s studio in Nashville so we could put the finishing touches together.

It is the first time you work with this producer. How was the experience?

It has been great. At first I was a bit leery because I had never worked with a producer and I was used to taking care of all the production with my band. But Will was very easy to work with, and he also plays all kinds of instruments very well, so it was fun to see him do his magic.

There are two new versions on the album. Why have you chosen them this time?

They are two songs that I have loved for a long time, both originally recorded in the sixties. “Could You Would You” is by Van Morrison, from his time with his group Them, of which I am a huge fan. I love how this song has a rock’n’roll feel to it, but the lyrics are so sweet and hopeful and innocent. I thought it would be a good counterbalance to other tracks on the album, like “Breakaway,” the other cover song, which contains a lot of despair and helplessness. I covered it because I wanted to slow it down and accentuate those emotions that Jackie DeShannon captures so beautifully in her lyrics. He really gets it.

Although it’s been a while since you recorded it, how do you see now the tribute album to Loretta Lynn (“Butcher Holler”, 10)? Did the sad news of her death affect you a lot a few months ago?

Yes, it was very sad to lose her. Loretta Lynn was one of my heroes. I got to meet her once, early in my career, and it was an amazing experience. She struck me as a person with a strong sense of self and a great sense of humor. I would like to reissue my tribute album to her and include new material. My respect and admiration for her have only increased in the thirteen years since that record came out, so it would be nice to add even more love for her in my tribute to her.

I understand that you love Lana del Rey’s music, just like me. What attracts you the most to her?

For me there is a triple tie between her voice, her songs and her beauty. She is everything. Incarnate poetry. And I love her unique way of using iconic American symbols like fast cars, beauty queens, California and James Dean, for example, without ever falling into the cliché. The world has never heard anything like her. She blows me away.

The truth is that there is now a new generation of young women who are bringing fresh air to the music scene, don’t you think?

Yes. Men still outnumber us in the music business, but there are some contemporary female artists doing some pretty cool stuff.

And if we return to your music, what is your assessment of your musical career so far?

Well, frankly, there are a lot of things that frustrate me in the world of music and it’s exhausting work for an introvert like me. But I’ve seen more places and met more people than I ever dreamed possible. My music has touched the lives of countless people from different places and in countless ways. And that has real meaning to me. So I will tell you that I am grateful for living this great adventure.

This month you will play with your band at the Huercasa Festival, in Spain. What do you expect from this appointment?

I am very excited. It looks like a really fun lineup and I’m looking forward to seeing Riaza. It sure is beautiful. Spain has always been one of my favorite countries, so I’m sure it will be hard for me to leave.

And what are your immediate plans? Are you already writing new songs?

This new album has kept me so busy that I haven’t had time to think about much else, but every time I imagine the next step in my life I imagine myself on vacation with my daughter. So I’ll do that and then see what happens. Maybe some songs will come up. Maybe she will help me write them… Who knows?

