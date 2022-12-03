Home Business Plenitude strengthens itself in Italy and Spain with the acquisition of 100% of PLT
Plenitude has signed an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of PLT, an Italian group integrated in the production of electricity from renewable sources and in the supply of energy to retail customers.

Plenitude thus strengthens its presence in Italy and Spain, consolidating within its perimeter a vertically integrated platform which includes: over 400 MW (>80% wind) of assets in Italy, 80% already operational and 20% in construction with start-up expected by 2024; 1.2 GW of projects under development (>80% wind), in Italy and Spain, 60% at an advanced stage of maturity, thanks to which the pipeline of renewable projects is strengthened

of Plenitude which today reaches about 13 GW; 90,000 retail customers in Italy; a team of 150 people with many years of experience in the wind and photovoltaic sectors, with professionalism ranging from the development, construction and maintenance of renewable plants to the management of sales to retail customers.

