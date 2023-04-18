Home » Pnrr, 2.8 billion of “house funds” stopped. The Housing Commission? Absent
Business

Pnrr, 2.8 billion of “house funds” stopped. The Housing Commission? Absent

by admin
Pnrr, 2.8 billion of “house funds” stopped. The Housing Commission? Absent

(Image source: Pixabay)

The image of the PNRR is the funds to the cities. Cities claim resources but the Commission is missing

There may be some problems with PNRR funds. Let’s talk about the money from the PNRR that finances the PINQuA Projects. The National Innovative Program for the Quality of Living is an investment plan promoted by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility (MIMS), the dicastery led by Matteo Salvini, to carry out social housing and urban regeneration projects throughout Italy. Well done, well done!

It is a 2.8 billion euro plan that aims to build new public housing, partially impacting housing difficulties, redeveloping degraded areas and focusing on sustainability and green innovation.

We are talking about EU funds that go to many Italian centres. From the metropolitan city of Messina (with a project financed by 99.6 million euros) to the Municipality of Genoa (87 million euros), from the Municipality of Milan (99.9 million) to that of Bari (100 million) and many others, for variable figures the dish is rich. We are talking about 271 projects carried out mostly by Municipalities and metropolitan cities, from North to South, all financed and for significant amounts.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Barclays says buy Italy. From Unipol to Enel, five stock market shares with upside potential up to + 33%

You may also like

Space – News: First test flight of SpaceX...

Henan Province’s car purchase subsidy policy continues until...

Everything on stocks: Thanks to Novo Nordisk, Vestas,...

PagoPa to citizens and public bodies, the new...

Innovation – News: Presentation of the Porsche Cayenne:...

Nordea 1 Stable Return Fund: Opinions and Features

Nielsen IQ: “Sense of security” is still the...

EU battery passport: This should apply to electric...

“Alexa, tell me where Marco is”. So she...

State Street plunges -13% after lower-than-expected bills

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy