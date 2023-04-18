Udine, the centre-left tears the city away from the centre-right. Who is the new mayor De Toni

Italia The new mayor was elected with 52.85%. He was supported by Pd, Third Pole and Avs

Alberto Felice De Toni, supported by the Democratic Party, Action-Italia Viva Renew Europe, De Toni mayor and Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra lists, was elected mayor of Udine in the run-off round with 18,576 votes, equal to 52.85 percent. The outgoing mayor, Pietro Fontanini, supported by the lists Fontanini mayor, Civic identity, Lega Fvg for Salvini premier, Brothers of Italy with Giorgia Meloni, Forza Italia and Unione di Centro, obtained 16,573 votes equal to 47.15 percent.

Who is DeToni?

De Toni is full professor of economic-management engineering at the University of Udine, scientific director of CUOA Business School and chairman of the organizing committee of the Higher School under special organization of defense. He was Rector of the University of Udine from 2013 to 2019. From 2015 to 2018 he was general secretary of the National Conference of Rectors of Italian Universities, while from February 2019 to May 2021 he was president of the CRUI Foundation. In politics he was enrolled in the Margherita.

Schlein: great satisfaction

“A wonderful news, the victory of Alberto Felice De Toni in Udine. And it is a great satisfaction for all those who have accompanied him on this journey. A victory built thanks to good teamwork. Wishes for a good job from the entire democratic community to Alberto Felice De Toni ”. Thus in a note the secretary of the PD Elly Schlein.

Fontanini: I will oppose

“De Toni won, I will oppose it in the city council. There is bitterness because the centre-right voters were missing from the ballot and we are certainly sorry for how things went, but there is also the satisfaction of leaving a Municipality with the accounts in super order and with many public works already underway. I hope that the new administration does not interrupt all this and that we go ahead with what we have planned ”. This is the immediate comment of the outgoing mayor of Udine, Pietro Fontanini (Lega). To the newly elected mayor Alberto Felice De Toni, who has already invited the outgoing mayor to collaborate in the next municipal council, Fontanini replied “we are available, but the litmus test will be the next municipal budget of 2023, which is already ready to be implemented and which we hope they don’t want to upset”. The outgoing mayor finally said that “now the word goes to De Toni that he will have to form the new junta”, then it will be up to us to “work hard in the opposition from the very first city council”.

