Sales on Piazza Affari and other European Stock Exchanges prevail

(Tiper Stock Exchange) –. On the US market, negative trade for

at the peakEuro / US Dollar, which suffers a fall of 1.66%. Swap into reverseoro, which slips to $1,989.7 an ounce. Oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) collapsed by 1.62%, going down to 81.18 points.

Consolidate the levels of the eve lo spreadsettling at +180 basis points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP standing at 4.24%.

Among the indices of Euroland Frankfurt is stable, posting a moderate -0.11%, a cautious trend for Londonwhich shows a substantially weak performance of +0.1%. Pariswhich recorded a decrease of 0.28%.

Weak session for the Milanese price list, which trades with a drop of 0.61% on FTSE MIB; along the same lines, depressed the FTSE Italia All-Sharewhich trades below the previous day’s levels at 29,893 points.

Slightly down the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.63%); with similar direction, in fractional decline the FTSE Italia Star (-0,5%).

Among the best Blue Chips of Piazza Affari, in the light BPM Bankwith a large gain of 3.01%.

Positive trend for Ivecowhich increases by a fair +1.7%.

Basically tonic I connectedwhich records a capital gain of 1.44%.

Moderate income for Interpumpwhich increased by 1.29%.

The strongest declines, however, occur on Phinecuswhich continues the session with -4.26%.

Heavy Saipemwhich marks a drop of no less than -4 percentage points.

Bad sitting for Monclerwhich shows a loss of 1.97%.

Under pressure Unicreditwhich shows a drop of 1.77%.

Among the protagonists del FTSE MidCap, Italmobiliare (+2,54%), CIR (+2,07%), That (+1,52%) e EASY B (+1,06%).

The strongest sales, on the other hand, show up Salcef Groupwhich continues trading at -2.82%.

Slide Brunello Cucinelliwith a clear disadvantage of 2.70%.

In red Technogymwhich shows a marked decrease of 2.53%.

The negative performance of Tod’swhich drops by 2.50%.

(Ticker) 17-04-2023 18:02