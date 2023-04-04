Pnrr, so the League wants to renegotiate the agreement with the EU. The detail

The statements of group leader of the League Riccardo Molinari at Affaritaliani they did a big noise in the newspapers and above all in the Palazzo Chigi. The right arm of Salvini was clear on the idea of ​​the Carroccio regarding that slice of unspendable funds: “We need to evaluate the give up to one side, spend them randomly it doesn’t make sense”. But behind these declarations – we read in Repubblica – there would already be a detailed plan. Matthew’s list Salvini It’s almost ready. A few more days, then she will end up on Raffaele’s desk Dense, the weaver of the new Pnrr. It’s a heavy list, that of the Northern League minister for Infrastructure. Because it responds to a mission of the Plan from more than 31 billion. It will be there to change nature of the expense and not the works that will be carried out. There are at least four train lines candidate to date because unfeasible by 2026: two are in the Center (the doubling of the Rome-breaking latest news and Orte-Falconara lines), the others in the South.

The preparatory works, from Service conference at the layout, they proceed to slow. The idea – continues Repubblica – is move them on the programming of European funds that can be extended until 2029; the resources to be transferred to the purchase of Intercity trains and means of local public transport. The general list of changes, which Fitto will have to draw up in less than a monthwill also contain the request to delay the start of the construction sites for the construction and redevelopment of I am natural. To use the 2.4 billion provided by the Pnrr (including schools and childcare centres), it will take longer. There are two projects that the Ministry of the Environment has already included among the amendments. The first concerns the planting Of 6.6 million trees by 2024. It will all be postponed to the following year. And the one-year postponement, from 2025 to 2026, will also concern a part of the project for the renaturation of the After. Again the problem is the impossibility Of respect i times for reforestation.

