“A criminal war broke out in February 2022 and I could no longer compromise with myself. I could not remain in the service of this president. I consider him a war criminal”: Gleb Karakulovcaptain of the Guard Service of the Russian Federation (FGS) who until mid-October 2022 worked with Vladimir Putin as an engineer in the Presidential Directorate of Communications of the FGS, fled Russia with his family.
