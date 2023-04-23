Home » Pnrr, EU: “In close contact with Rome for the ok to the third installment”
Business

Pnrr, EU: “In close contact with Rome for the ok to the third installment”

by admin
Pnrr, EU: “In close contact with Rome for the ok to the third installment”

“Work on the assessment of Italy’s third payment request is ongoing and our services are in close contact with the Italian authorities.” This was announced by a spokesman for the European Commission after the news released by the Minister for European Affairs, Raffaele Fitto, of Brussels’ exclusion of interventions by the Bosco dello Sport in Venice and the Franchi stadium in Florence from eligible funding in the Pnrr.

The case

Pnrr, third installment arriving from the right frost on Crosetto. Salvini: “Spend well”

FRANCIS OLIVE

The spokesperson recalls that the green light for the third tranche of 19 billion euros is subject to the achievement by Rome of “pertinent milestones and objectives” indicated in the plan

See also  The abbreviation of Xiaokang Co., Ltd. was officially changed to Celis Zhang Xinghai: high-end smart electric vehicles will definitely replace high-end brand traditional cars | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Leading the new infrastructure of mines to empower...

Inpatient care: Hospital reform: Centralization can save lives

Is our Constitution anti-fascist? I would say no,...

Operational fire protection: companies should know this

Geneva Lamborghini out of her breasts. All transparent...

The Shanghai Auto Show focuses on the trend...

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Kretschmer: Climate plans lead to “deindustrialization” | free...

Child tax bonus, it would cost more than...

Changzhou’s loan balance exceeded 1.5 trillion yuan for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy