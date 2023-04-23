Pnrr, EU: “In close contact with Rome for the ok to the third installment”

“Work on the assessment of Italy’s third payment request is ongoing and our services are in close contact with the Italian authorities.” This was announced by a spokesman for the European Commission after the news released by the Minister for European Affairs, Raffaele Fitto, of Brussels’ exclusion of interventions by the Bosco dello Sport in Venice and the Franchi stadium in Florence from eligible funding in the Pnrr.

April 23, 2023



The spokesperson recalls that the green light for the third tranche of 19 billion euros is subject to the achievement by Rome of “pertinent milestones and objectives” indicated in the plan