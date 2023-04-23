Home » Industrial rock band Deathstars announce Spanish dates
Industrial rock band Deathstars announce Spanish dates

He next may 5 will see the light “Everything Destroys You”, the new full-length from the cult Swedish band on the dark and industrial rock scene. Barely a month ago, “Midnight Party” was published, the second preview of the album, already warning us that the band keeps its energy, its glamor and its charisma intact.

After touring with bands like Rammstein o Kornas well as starring in various headlining tours around the world, Deathstars they embark again on a tour of various countries among which, luckily, is Spain. And with them will not only come their usual show, but in these two concerts in our country they will be accompanied by the hard electronic band Priest –formed by former components of Ghost– y Life His (Sister Sin), which fans of Warlock and Arch Enemy will like equally.

