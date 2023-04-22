Pnrr, loose knots for the third installment. Criticality for kindergartens. Stadiums out

Pnrr, Minister Fitto took stock with Salvini, Valditara, Piantedosi and Giorgetti

With the signature of the Minister of Infrastructure, Matthew Salviniof the guidelines for port concessions, which have been published on the MIT website, the issues that were still open for the disbursement to Italy by the European Commission of the third tranche of 19 billion of the National Recovery Plan have been substantially resolved and Resilience.

A few knots remain for the achievement of the objectives of the Plan as at 30 June 2023, in particular that on I am natural, while the exit from the Pnrr of the projects on the states of Florence and Venice now seems inevitable. For their realization, other sources of financing are considered. Meanwhile, it is a matter of hours for the decree on the implementation of the Pnrr to be published in the Official Gazette (probably already tonight), definitively approved by the Chamber yesterday.

In the coming days, the new management of the Plan will formally begin with the technical structure at the Presidency of the Council, in the Department headed by the Minister Raffaele Fitto who today met the Minister of Infrastructure Salvini, the Minister of the Interior Mattao Piantedosi, the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, and the Minister of the Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti. Meetings that served to take stock of the implementation status of the Plan and evaluate progress on the milestones scheduled for 30 June 2023.

