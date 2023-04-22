extension quater scrapping to 30 June

The MEF issued a press release a few hours ago: the extension of the law is official scrapping quatapplications for membership can be submitted within the next June 30, 2023.

Here is the official text of the press release:

“Two more months to present the declarations of adhesion to the special “Scrapping-quater” procedure of the folders, provided for by the 2023 budget law (article 1, paragraphs from 231 to 252). The new deadline for submitting applications to the Revenue-Collection Agency passes, in fact, from 30 April to 30 June 2023. Consequently, the deadline by which the Revenue-Collection Agency will send the communication of the sums due for the completion of the facilitated definition to 30 September 2023 (instead of 30 June 2023) . Finally, a forthcoming provision will establish that the deadline for the payment of the first or only installment (originally set for July 31, 2023) will be postponed to October 31, 2023.”

Official extension of the quater scrapping deadline to June 30, 2023

Official press release of the Ministry of Economy and Finance number 68 of 21 April 2023

Scrapping quater 2023, here are the new deadlines:

Fulfillment Old deadline New deadline Presentation of the application for membership April 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Confirm ADER with the sums to be paid June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 Deadline for first or single installment July 31, 2023 October 31, 2023

Scrapping of tax bills 2023, here is the video guide with all the steps to submit an application to the Revenue Collection Agency:

