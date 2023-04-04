Home Business Pnrr, the government wants to change the projects
Pnrr, the government wants to change the projects

Pnrr, the government wants to change the projects

ROMA – Matteo Salvini’s list is almost ready. A few more days, then it will end up on the desk of Raffaele Fitto, the weaver of the new Pnrr. It is a list that weighs heavily, that of the Northern League minister for Infrastructure. Because he responds to a mission of the Plan worth more than 31 billion. It’s not money that’s at stake, because the remodulation of the projects won’t leave behind even one euro of the 191.5 billion that Italy will be able to count on if it respects the commitments made with Brussels.

