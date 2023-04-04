Home World There has been a serious train accident in the Netherlands
There has been a serious train accident in the Netherlands

by admin
There has been a serious train accident in the Netherlands

In the night between Monday and Tuesday, around 3:25, a train carrying about 50 passengers derailed in Voorschoten, north-east of The Hague, in the Netherlands: one person is dead and at least 30 are injured, some of which are in serious condition. A spokesman for the fire brigade heard on Dutch public television NOS said that 19 people were taken to hospital, including the driver, while others were rescued on the spot.

The train arrived from Leiden and was headed for The Hague, and according to the first reconstructions of the emergency teams it derailed after hitting a construction site crane on the tracks. Its carriages ended up in a field next to the railway: the second carriage overturned, while a fire broke out at the end of the train which, according to what the press agency writes ANP it was shut down pretty quickly.

Initially it appeared that the accident had been caused by the collision of the passenger train with a freight train. Train traffic between The Hague and Leiden is currently suspended.

