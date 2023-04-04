In the night between Monday and Tuesday, around 3:25, a train carrying about 50 passengers derailed in Voorschoten, north-east of The Hague, in the Netherlands: one person is dead and at least 30 are injured, some of which are in serious condition. A spokesman for the fire brigade heard on Dutch public television NOS said that 19 people were taken to hospital, including the driver, while others were rescued on the spot.

The authorities have since scaled up to #GRIP3. There is also now a ‘code 50’, so account is taken of > 50 victims. Three Mobile Medical Teams have now been alerted. #Ghost House Path #Voorschoten pic.twitter.com/U0km8y4Nfz — Regio15.nl (@regio15) April 4, 2023

The train arrived from Leiden and was headed for The Hague, and according to the first reconstructions of the emergency teams it derailed after hitting a construction site crane on the tracks. Its carriages ended up in a field next to the railway: the second carriage overturned, while a fire broke out at the end of the train which, according to what the press agency writes ANP it was shut down pretty quickly.

Initially it appeared that the accident had been caused by the collision of the passenger train with a freight train. Train traffic between The Hague and Leiden is currently suspended.