Home Sports Mavs shut down Doncic and Irving for season finale (no play-in reached)?
Sports

Mavs shut down Doncic and Irving for season finale (no play-in reached)?

by admin
Mavs shut down Doncic and Irving for season finale (no play-in reached)?

The Dallas Mavericks could shut down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for the final few games of the season if they miss the play-in rush.

The Mavs are a match behind the Thunder for 10th with OKC also having the tiebreaker on Dallas.
The Mavericks can finish ninth in the West.

If Dallas’ pick falls out of the Top 10, it would go to the Knicks.

“The franchise is seriously considering stopping Irving and Doncic as they have a protected Top 10 pick,” Shams Charania said. “It is normal to think of protecting that choice. They have three first-round picks that they can maybe trade to get to a top player or more players on the market. They will be one of the most active teams.”

See also  Chess: Armageddon Championship Series live at WELT - register here

You may also like

Ray Allen, Kemba Walker among UConn legends celebrating...

Appeal: NADA demands a four-year suspension for HSV...

Belarra imposes Irene Montero for a unity agreement...

Pedro, head coach of Wuhan Three Towns: full...

UEFA and FIFA: Klaveness wants to join the...

Brice Leverdez revisits his career before his last...

Bayern Munich shows against Dortmund who the champion...

Tuesday’s transfer gossip: Potter, Enrique, Nagelsmann, Kane, Pavard,...

The Sports Front of Zhejiang Province held the...

Basic contract: Ex-DFB President sharply criticizes DFL boss...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy