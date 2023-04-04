The Dallas Mavericks could shut down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for the final few games of the season if they miss the play-in rush.

The Mavs are a match behind the Thunder for 10th with OKC also having the tiebreaker on Dallas.

The Mavericks can finish ninth in the West.

If Dallas’ pick falls out of the Top 10, it would go to the Knicks.

“The franchise is seriously considering stopping Irving and Doncic as they have a protected Top 10 pick,” Shams Charania said. “It is normal to think of protecting that choice. They have three first-round picks that they can maybe trade to get to a top player or more players on the market. They will be one of the most active teams.”