Pnrr, the magistrate Manfredi Selvaggi will be in charge of the new structure

Pnrr, the magistrate Manfredi Selvaggi will be in charge of the new structure

Carlo Alberto Manfredi Savages

Pnrr, Manfredi Selvaggi arrives. Fitto: “Choice of responsibility”

He arrives at Palazzo Chigi Carlo Alberto Manfredi Savagesesteemed magistrate of the Court of Auditors, who will be entrusted with the complex role of manage the new mission structure of the Pnrr. Lets know Raffaele Fitto, minister for European affairs, the South, cohesion policies and the Pnrr, who commented the news as a “choice of responsibility” underlining that “the ‘future of Italy’ lies in those resources”.

