Stefania Rota found dead in Mapello, turned yellow: homicide investigation opened

It was clear that there were boxes out of place in this story. Details that fueled more than one doubt. The

house keys gone, the handbag, as well as the car, a blue Ford Fiesta, the cell phone. What happened to them? Mystery. As mysterious remains the cause of death of Stefania Rota, 62 years old from Mapellofound lifeless in the living room of her house, in via XI February on April 22, presumably after almost two months.

A yellow on which the prosecutor investigates for murder, for now at the expense of unknown persons. A breakthrough in this story that seemed destined to be archived as a death due to illness (the 62-year-old had health problems). So at the beginning, with the clearance for the burial and the funeral home already set up and the funeral organized. Then the prosecutor’s decision to block everything. An accelerated investigation arrived the day after site inspection carried out on Wednesday afternoon by the carabinieri of the forensics of the provincial command of Bergamo. They arrived at 3 pm and left the two-storey house where Stefania Rota lived after three hours, taking away four yellow envelopes which contained material to be found and analysed.

What did they focus on attention of the military in white overalls it is not known, but one can imagine that they stopped where the body was found. Nearby some blood, as if he had hit his head when he fell, stains that now deserve to be analyzed. The autopsy has not yet clarified the causes of death, there are no further tests that could take days.

The patrol of the men of the Scientific Police also continued in the right wing of the house, where once there were the offices of the father’s company. Stefania Rota lived alone in her parents’ house. The pope was a blacksmith and was well known in the town. Unlike her described by cousins ​​as a shy, polite woman, who, however, rarely visited the country. She was an only child, she had uncles and her cousins ​​left. She hung out outside Mapello, but few acquaintances, few contacts. Assisted three elders, so much so that at first it was thought that he was in Liguria to accompany an elderly person around Easter, but that’s not the case.

The accounts that don’t add up, it was said. Starting with her car, the Ford Fiesta that she usually parked in the driveway. What happened to her? Did someone who knew her take it? Perhaps a contribution could come from the vision of the cameras that could have framed the Ford while it was moving. And the cell phone, where is it? The carabinieri are remotely analyzing the printouts to understand what the woman’s last contacts were and when they were made. In the village they are convinced that someone may have hurt Stefania, and the presence of the carabinieri from the forensics has increased this conviction.