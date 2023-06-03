Pnrr, the ranking of ministries: here’s how much they spent

The ministry that has so far spent the highest portion of the budget allocated by the Pnrr is that of the Foreign with a 45% expense. The one that has spent the least is the Ministry of Tourism which has spent only 2%. This is what emerges from one of the tables in the Semi-annual report.

“Most of the administrations, however, recorded a level of expenditure lower than the forecasts it denotes a delay in the phase of definition and start of the measures which could affect the effective implementation of the entire Plan with particular reference to the full achievement of the final objectives” reads the draft of the Report.

Il Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport with 39 billion euros of resources, it is the central administration that manages over 20 percent of the total resources envisaged by the PNRR and recorded a spending level of 12 percent.

Il Ministry of Environment and Energy Security is responsible for 34 billion equal to 18 per cent of the plan and recorded an expense of 25 per cent, this result is attributable to the Sismabonus and Ecobonus.

The third central administration in terms of resource allocation is the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy with 10 percent of the total resources of the Plan and recorded a level of expenditure reached equal to 33 percent. (Ticker)