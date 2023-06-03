Between drones and partisans, Putin finds the war at home

Rome, June 2, 2023 – War is a bad thing. And step by step, the Kremlin discovers that war which he wanted by renaming it with the reassuring definition “special military operation”, is entering Russia. And it causes damage, deaths, injuries. More and more frequent attacks by Ukrainian drones (today two oil plants in Smolensk were bombed) and the incursions of Russian “partisans”, units armed by the Ukrainians, in particular by the military intelligencein the border areas. And even Vladimir Putinwho had thought of the special operation as a quick and above all painless “regime change” operation in Kiev, is starting to worry.

Read more: Ukraine, direct of the war. Hell in Belgorod, Russian partisans rise up. Putin: “Prevent destabilization”

“Everything must be done – said the Russian president Vladimir Putinduring a meeting of the Security Council – to prevent the destabilization of the country”. “It is necessary to discuss ways of ensuring Russia’s security, especially internal political security, taking into account the efforts undertaken and intensified by the enemies of the state with the aim of shaking up the situation inside Russia – said the Russian president -. We must do everything we can to prevent them from doing so under any circumstances.”

Russian partisans, ‘one of our tanks at Novaya Tavolzhanka’

Between Thursday and today a new incursion of gods has taken place “Russian partisans” of the Rdk and the Lsr which entered with two columns each of 4-6 Btr 80/82 (armored personnel carriers) and T72 tanks plus some pick ups and from Oriotsheve they moved towards Novaya Tavolzhanka and Arkangelskoe, two places they took for a few hours (there are geolocalized satellite photos) then from here they advanced to the outskirts of Shebekino that a mortar howitzer shot was made, which, among other things, would have set fire to the city’s administrative headquarters and an industrial plant.

After which, yesterday, the Russian “partisans” would have returned. Russia confirms the incursion but claims that “the three-pronged attack was repulsed by killing 50 Ukrainian soldiers”.

In reality it seems that the “Russian partisans” have lost a couple of armored BTRs and as many pickups for a total of six dead and 5-7 wounded.

The perishes among the Russian soldiers are unknown but local governor Vaycheslav Gladkov sources speak of two dead women and two men seriously injured among civilians, due to a shelling in the village of Maslova Pristan.

One of the two groups of partisans – the Legion for Freedom of Russia – sent a statement to the Reuters agency to claim responsibility for the action and indicate its objectives. “The entire Belgorod region – he says – will be free. And then the whole of Russia. One of ours tactical goals And to recall Russian troops from other parts of the Ukrainian front is another to show the Russians that a different country is possible, that there is an armed group ready to fight for freedom. We want them to join us.”

Propaganda, of course, but for Putin have war at home it is a problem, also because there are not only “partisans” and acts of sabotage within Russia.

There are also i drones. After the attack on the three skyscrapers of Moscow – largely symbolic, the drones had less than 2 kg of explosives – this time two unmanned aircraft attacked the towns of Divasy e Pen in the Smolensk region, 270 km from the Ukrainian border. According to the governor there would be no damage. Another drone attack would have been in Kursk.

Putin therefore has good reason to worry, the war is not resolved as he wanted and is indeed stuck in a dead end no prospects for the Russians and the climate abroad is less and less favourable.

Also because around his friends, on whom he counted to undermine the will of resistance of the West, we will keep burned. In France in the report of a parliamentary commission of inquiry into foreign interference The French far-right party led by Marine Le Penil National Gatheringis accused of having been “a drive belt” of Russian power in the transalpine country. And so in the West Putin is increasingly alone and counts on gun dealers only Chinese friends to find a way out that saves his face and power a little.