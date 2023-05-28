Home » Podcast: Turkey between democracy and nationalism
Business

by admin
In this podcast Nathalie Toccidirector of the Iai, comments on the microphones of RadioRadicale the result of the ballot in Turkey, which saw the outgoing president Recep Tayyip Erdogan win with 52% of the preferences over his opponent Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.


On the cover EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

