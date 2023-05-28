Last episode of Che tempo che fa, Littizzetto imitates Salvini in his greeting letter to Rai: “Bello ciao”

Luciana Littizzetto’s farewell monologue on Rai 3 it is not without jokes – and controversies – centered on farewell to Rai. After a series of sketches on the furnishings of the studio, “to be sold on Ebay” or given to “Antonella Clerici”, the Turin comedian jokes about the holidays that the host, Fabio Fazio, will have to allow. You review some well-known faces of the public service, such as Mara Venier – the protagonist in recent days of a gaffe on the vibrator – and then challenge Fazio: «Shall we open the political page?». And he: «Tonight you can do whatever you want». He then leaves from the G7 in Hiroshima, “with the abbiecco of Joe Biden”, with whom “Er Meloni” seems to have “started a relationship”. Partly «grandfather of Heidi and Heidi», partly with the prime minister acting as «caregiver» for the president of the United States. After the photo of the leader of the Brothers of Italy and Biden, Littizzetto has the director show the shots of Giorgia Meloni and Emmanuel Macron and Meloni and Xi Jinping. Then comes the shot of her who sees her next to Justin Trudeau: “Here he was telling her that he was worried about LGBT rights in Italy and she made a face …”. While, “in the photo with Donald Trump’s ideologue, do you see the passion with which he looked at him?”. The comedian asks: “How can you be so close to Biden and, together, to Trump’s ideologue?”.

And in closing, the classic letter, «addressed to Viale Mazzini». He begins: «Dear Rai, you who started with a canal and now you have more than Venice. You who have Tg1, Tg2 and, for now, Tg3 too. You who no longer have the Annunziata. Here we are at the end of our relationship. We have stood up to seven governments. They were truly beautiful years, full of joy, hard work, great ratings, important guests. Every year we hit some shit and you moved channels, but we resisted: above all thanks to our millions of viewers who love us. Dear Rai, for me you are not the political party that governs you, you are Enzo Biagi, Mike Bongiorno, Piero and Alberto Angela, Pippo Baudo, Renzo Arbore, my beloved Raffaella – and the list goes on -. You leave me extraordinary memories, and also I’m idiot Fabio, which I will have to take “to the test of the nine”. Thanks to Fabio for all these years together. The only presenter who hits him if he gets bad results, and if he gets excellent results, hits him twice as much. Dear Rai, let’s remain friends, who knows if one day we will meet again, in a different Italy, where freedom is respected. In an Italy where a minister doesn’t care about what an acrobat does. Don’t forget that public service belongs to everyone, to those who govern and to those who think otherwise”. Finally, the jab at Salvini: «Ps Bello ciao».

