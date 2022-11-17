Listen to the audio version of the article

Three characterizing elements of the brand

Polestar 2 is a model already launched in 2020 but arrives in Italy only now since the brand is now landing in the Bel Paese. It is a sedan that gives a nod to Tesla but which, unlike the Californian brand, boasts the experience of the Geely group (which also includes Volvo) which is remarkable thanks to decades of tuning.

The brand is based on three cornerstones that characterize the brand’s models, such as: design, born from the expert hand of Alexandre Missoni and very accurate, which shows essential and clean lines. The same minimalist style that is somewhat reminiscent of Apple and which will be found in the stores that will be opened in Milan and Rome.

A fundamental point of the Polestar strategy is sustainability. This is defined in the choice of materials, vegan and traceable, in the 100% electric motorization and, even, in the goal of producing zero-impact cars by 2030 from production to disposal. The latter is a truly ambitious goal and which, when we ask ourselves how it will be achieved, the road is still not clear. A little too ambitious perhaps given that 2030 is now tomorrow.

Finally, the performances. Polestar branded cars are born as pleasant and performing vehicles, for those who love to have fun behind the wheel. And to emphasize this aspect, Polestar made use of experts in the sector, such as Brembo who takes care of the braking system, Öhlins who takes care of the suspension with no less than 22 settings and Pirelli who has created ad hoc PZero tires for this car.

The technological level is also high, thanks to the collaboration with Google, the maps are integrated and not only that, they also show useful details for electric vehicles, such as the level of residual charge upon arrival. Unfortunately, however, for the more nerds, the Apple Car Play wireless connection is not available but only with a cable. Both front and rear passengers can count on two USB-C sockets. While there is a 12V socket in the trunk.