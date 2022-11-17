Headphones for music or for playing consoles, earphones for phone calls, but also disco nights, concerts and clubs that have finally reopened and are often crowded. The common denominator is the sound, almost always very high, much more than what would be advisable.

This is why a research published on Bmj Global Health sounds the alarm: over a billion young people in the world risk losing their hearing in the near future.

The meta-analysis involves over 19,000 people

Researchers at the University of South Carolina analyzed studies published from 2000 to 2021 that took into account both listening practices with devices (such as earphones and the like), attendance at concerts and presence in noisy places such as bars. In all, there are 33 papers for a total of 19,000 people involved.

“The results tell us that 24% of young people listen to music or other things at too high a volume and that 48% are exposed to excessive noise when they attend clubs and concerts. This type of recurring listening can cause damage to the hearing system, leading to temporary or permanent tinnitus and hearing loss,” explains the study author, Lauren Dillard of the Medical University of South Carolina.

This is what happens to hearing

“Prolonged exposure to excessively loud sounds has been shown to damage hair cells in the ear and lead to hearing loss,” he told Health. Lucia Oriella Piccioni, otorhinolaryngologist, head of the Functional Unit of the Ear of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan – The threshold beyond which damage can be sustained is 85-90 decibels. Within this range, what is called the stapedius reflex works. The stapedius muscle is attached to a small bone, the stapes, which contracts and prevents too loud noise from reaching the ear. In short, it protects us. But above 90-100 decibels this effect no longer works”.

Noise damage

The specialist warns that even at 90 decibels, prolonged exposure can cause damage. “There’s a reason people who work in a noisy environment are required to take breaks during their shift. Hair cells need to recover to recover. In the long run, excessive noise causes tinnitus and hearing damage, even permanent Young people are especially at risk. Even the Italian Society of Otorhinolaryngology has promoted a campaign to make children aware of these risks”.

And the World Health Organization has estimated that over 430 million people worldwide today suffer from even severe deafness and predicts that by 2050 there will be 900 million people who will have a disabling hearing loss.

The 60-60 rule

To avoid or minimize the risks, Piccioni recommends the 60-60 rule: “You must listen at 60% of the volume and for no more than 60 consecutive minutes. Then you need a ten minute break”. The specialist also recommends using headphones and earphones that have noise canceling functions. This way you won’t feel the need to turn up the volume too much.

And when you go to concerts it is advisable to use ear plugs, even foam ones are better than nothing. “But there are special devices for musicians that reduce the intensity but not the quality of the sound,” says Piccioni.

Not just hearing

However, noise hurts not only our ears. “Prolonged exposure can also affect concentration, cause tiredness, agitation and depression – concludes the expert – For this reason, especially children, should always be monitored”.