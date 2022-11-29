Listen to the audio version of the article

Polestar is determined to bring production to Europe, but it will be at least five years before that happens. «For us what is important is to come to Europe at some point. And this could happen when we launch the Polestar 7» said CEO Thomas Ingenlath during an interview with Automotive News Europe. Because of its asset-light model, Polestar has to negotiate with major shareholders Volvo and Geely for production slots at their factories. The Polestar 2 is built at Volvo’s factory in Luqiao, China, while the Polestar 3 SUV will be built at Volvo’s US plants near Charleston, South Carolina, and in Chengdu, China. The Polestar 4 crossover coupe will be built at Geely’s factory in Hangzhou Bay, China, while the Polestar 5 four-door GT and Polestar 6 roadster will be built at a plant in Chongqing, also China. That factory will be operated by Polestar and is expected to open in 2024, according to an update the company released in its investor communications on its third-quarter results. When asked where he sees Polestar best positioned within Volvo’s European network which includes plants in Sweden, Belgium and – as of 2026 – Slovakia, Ingenlath said it was not his decision. “It’s up to Volvo to see where to place the cars on the platform and where to build them.” The company hasn’t provided any details on the Polestar 7 so far, but its expected arrival lines up with the already scheduled debuts. The Polestar 4 will be launched next year, followed in 2024 by the Polestar 5, while the Polestar 6 is expected in 2026. With 872PS of power and a price tag of almost 200,000 euros (194,260), the Polestar 6 will be the most powerful model and expensive by the Swedish full-electric carmaker, which aims to sell 50,000 cars globally this year and 290,000 by 2025.