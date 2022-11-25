Listen to the audio version of the article

Financial services, long-term rental and leasing. The new Polestar electric models are available not only for purchase thanks to the signing of an agreement between the premium brand, Arval and Findomestic.

A shared vision for the future

The three companies have signed the partnership sharing some values, including the vision of a future of sustainable mobility and an approach where the consumer is central. The aim of the agreement is to increase the level of support for all Italian drivers and help them choose their new Polestar car, thus improving the buying experience.

Polestar2: the first model available

The first product to benefit from this partnership will be Polestar2, the electric sedan launched on the Italian market on 17 November (in conjunction with the brand’s landing in the Bel Paese) and available for purchase, with delivery in four weeks, on the brand’s website belonging to the Geely group. For all those who want to try the driving experience and be among the first to discover Polestar2, the first test drives will be held in Milan from 16 to 18 December 2022, by booking on the website.

For all Polestar cars, assistance and maintenance are managed by the Volvo network, which includes 66 qualified service points, offering all consumers a high level of experience and a high level of quality in after-sales services.

Polestar2: Available for long term rental with Arval

Polestar and Arval long-term rental offers include various services including: insurance package, assistance and maintenance, and 24/7 roadside assistance.