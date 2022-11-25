From 16 to 22 o’clock on November 25, Hangzhou added 16 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus, 9 cases were detected at the centralized isolation point, 3 cases were detected at the checkpoint interception, 2 cases were detected by community screening, and 2 cases were detected at home Quarantine found.

Asymptomatic infected person 28: close contact with asymptomatic infected person 6 reported on November 24, concentrated isolation and discovery.

Asymptomatic infected person 29: The close contact of asymptomatic infected person 22 reported on November 20 was found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 30: close contact with asymptomatic infected person 6 reported on November 21, concentrated isolation and discovery.

Asymptomatic infected person 31: People from Hangzhou from outside the province, intercepted and found at the checkpoint.

Asymptomatic infected person 32: The close contact of asymptomatic infected person 16-17 reported today was found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 33: The close contact of asymptomatic infected person 9 reported on November 23 was found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected persons 34-35: Persons exposed in epidemic-related places, found in centralized isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 36: close contact with asymptomatic infected person 2 reported on November 22, concentrated isolation and discovery.

Asymptomatic infected person 37: People from Hangzhou from outside the province, intercepted and found at the checkpoint.

Asymptomatic infected person 38: a person who came to Hangzhou from outside the province, and the current address is Building 2, Xicheng Bosi, Xihu District, and was found by community screening.

Asymptomatic infected person 39: truck driver from other provinces, found by community screening.

Asymptomatic infected person 40: People from Hangzhou from outside the province, intercepted and discovered at the checkpoint.

Asymptomatic infected person 41: Person exposed in an epidemic-related place, whose current address is No. 37 Zhangjia, Xikou Village, Lin’an District, and was found in home isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 42: a person who came to Hangzhou from outside the province, whose current address is No. 875 Tingmu Road, Yuhang District, and was found in home isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 43: close contact with asymptomatic infected person 26 reported on November 23, concentrated isolation and discovery.

At present, the above personnel have been closed-loop transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and are in stable condition. The trajectories of public places involved in our city are as follows:

November 23: Tonglu Service Area, Metro Line 10 (Huayuangang Station-Xiangyuan Road Station), Zhejiang Erbang Construction Labor Service Subcontracting Co., Ltd. (Hangxing Road), Wanda Plaza Office Building C (Hangxing Road), Shishang Chinese fast food (Zixuan Road store).

November 24: Xiaoshan East Toll Station (Exit of G60 Shanghai-Kunming Expressway), Lihua Hotel (Qililong Street Store), Fangfang Clothing (Qililong Street Store), Liangzhu (Gouzhuang) Exit (G25 Changshen Expressway Southwest), One Real Estate Co., Ltd. (the intersection of Shanshan Road and Longxin Road), Shishang Chinese Fast Food (Zixuan Road store).

November 25: Xiaoshan East Toll Station (entrance of G60 Shanghai-Kunming Expressway), Dangwan Toll Station (exit of S9 Sutai Expressway), K8513 (12 carriages), Shining Star Center (Binhe Road).

It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, consciously improve health literacy and self-protection capabilities, cooperate with prevention and control measures such as risk investigation and nucleic acid testing, and maintain self-health management awareness.

People who come to Hangzhou from the province and return to Hangzhou must take the initiative to report to the community in advance, and can report through the following small program. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, strictly implement the “arrival inspection” of entering Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of the corresponding Epidemic prevention and control measures.