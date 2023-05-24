Home » Politics – Current hour in the Bundestag on the government’s heating plans
Business

Politics – Current hour in the Bundestag on the government’s heating plans

by admin
Politics – Current hour in the Bundestag on the government’s heating plans

Plenary session of the Bundestag Image: AFP

At the request of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, the Bundestag is debating the government’s heating plans in a current hour on Wednesday. Other items on the agenda are the planned care reform and the questioning of Ministers Pistorius and Lauterbach.

At the request of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, the Bundestag is debating the government’s heating plans on Wednesday (3.30 p.m.). Contrary to what was initially planned, the law for climate-friendly building heating systems (GEG) will not be discussed in parliament this week – the FDP still needs clarification. The Union rejects the law anyway.

At the start of the plenary debate (1:00 p.m.), the draft law on care reform is referred to the health committee without discussion. In the subsequent government survey, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (both SPD) answer questions from the MPs. Other topics are the vocational training report (4.35 p.m.) and a law against drug supply bottlenecks (6.05 p.m.). An application by the CDU/CSU aims to upgrade the day of the Basic Law on May 23 as a day of remembrance (5:20 p.m.).

HOME PAGE

See also  Switzerland - News: Diadem used in British royal celebrations auctioned in Geneva

You may also like

Everything on stocks: Metro, Bonduelle, Procter&Gamble – The...

Mattarella, tribute to Falcone: “The mafia is a...

Microsoft heavy update: Windows introduces AI assistant, ChatGPT...

Yoghurt: How a Kurdish shepherd became a billionaire...

Apple one step away from the $3 trillion...

Government – North Rhine-Westphalia wants to stop cannabis...

School, Confindustria Vicenza bets on “immersive” lessons

First quarter of 2023: real estate financing collapsed...

For Italian manufacturing +1.3% year up to 2027

Schlein was councilor for the Climate Pact, explain...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy