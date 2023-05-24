Politics – Current hour in the Bundestag on the government’s heating plans

At the request of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, the Bundestag is debating the government’s heating plans in a current hour on Wednesday. Other items on the agenda are the planned care reform and the questioning of Ministers Pistorius and Lauterbach.

At the request of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, the Bundestag is debating the government’s heating plans on Wednesday (3.30 p.m.). Contrary to what was initially planned, the law for climate-friendly building heating systems (GEG) will not be discussed in parliament this week – the FDP still needs clarification. The Union rejects the law anyway.

At the start of the plenary debate (1:00 p.m.), the draft law on care reform is referred to the health committee without discussion. In the subsequent government survey, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (both SPD) answer questions from the MPs. Other topics are the vocational training report (4.35 p.m.) and a law against drug supply bottlenecks (6.05 p.m.). An application by the CDU/CSU aims to upgrade the day of the Basic Law on May 23 as a day of remembrance (5:20 p.m.).

